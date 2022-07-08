MARYVILLE, Mo. — Julie Marceau rolled into Maryville on Friday evening as the leader of the women’s portion of the Bike NonStop US race — a 3,500-mile bike race across the United States.
She previously has done the Trans Am Bike Race while bringing her dog with her, but while doing that was exposed to the Bike NonStop race and was intrigued.
“I saw the race and said, ‘Oh, that looks cool, maybe I’ll do that one day,’” Marceau recalled. “But when I came back with my dog, I was really injured because I was pulling like 300 pounds. So I had to do a lot of physical therapy. So then I thought that maybe I won’t do it, but two years ago, I was like maybe there is a little window where I can try that. So I am here.”
Coming off a day where she was rained on a couple times and had to contend with some gravel roads, the 50-year old cyclist from Sutton, Quebec — a town of a little under 5,000 between Montreal and the U.S. border — decided to stop in Maryville for a meal, drink and good night’s sleep before getting an early start on Saturday morning.
Marceau is riding a custom-made Marinoni bicycle, which is a Canadian manufacturer she works for.
“I’ve done racing before, like normal racing, I’ve done touring and I was like ‘I don’t know what this kind of thing is,’ but I would say that it is harder than I was thinking,” Marceau said with a laugh.
Her plan for tomorrow is to get to Brunswick, Missouri, which would be a longer ride than today, but nowhere near the longest of her journey. Across Wyoming and Nebraska, she had long days looking for a town to stay in.
“Sometimes there is a long, long distance without anything so it is more difficult I think than the Trans Am,” Marceau said. “In the Trans Am, I had to stop every 100 kilometer because I was pulling so much weight. I was always able to find a place to stay every night. Sometimes on this route that is more difficult.”
Mickey Gilbert is second in the women’s race and was in Norfolk, Nebraska, on Friday evening.
The men’s race winner Aleš Zavoral made it to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on Thursday evening — finishing the cross-country trek in 18 days, 11 hours and 51 minutes.
Brandon Taber is second in the men’s race and is riding through Ohio on Friday evening. Marc McConnell is in Indiana. Mark Royden and Giampiero Monti are in St. Louis and Kevin Skeele is in Jefferson City.