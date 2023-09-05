MARYVILLE, Mo. — In the first inning of Tuesday’s massive rivalry showdown between 275 Conference frontrunners Northeast Nodaway and Platte Valley, the ball got away from Delaney Wolf and sailed to the backstop over Bluejay leadoff hitter Blair Nelson and Wolf’s catcher Maggie Collins.
The Platte Valley senior simply smiled back at Collins. She then reset and threw back-to-back strikes for the strikeout.
“I’ve definitely been working on shaking it off and coming back even better on the next pitch,” Wolf said.
That was how the night went for Wolf and her Platte Valley (2-0) squad. They were not going to be slowed down in a 11-0, 5-inning victory over their rivals from Ravenwood.
“Over the weekend, I just told her to relax and take it easy,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said.
Wolf was nearly unhittable early on as she retired the first eight hitters of the game and finished with five shutout innings — scattering three hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
“I definitely had a lot of determination,” Wolf said. “I wanted to do it for my team. I know that they have my back, but it is always nice to be able to do it yourself and help them out.”
The offense was there to backup Wolf before she even stepped into the pitching circle. Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen has tinkered with where All-State catcher Maggie Collins fits best in the lineup over the years, but to begin this season, she’s landed on getting her star to the plate as quickly as possible.
“I told the coaches that we are going to mix it around and see what’s comfortable,” Deen said. “But with her at leadoff and her getting on base, it just opens the door for all of them to understand that everybody is hittable if you get on.”
Collins made that decision look really good on Tuesday with a lead-off double down the left-field line. Platte Valley played small-ball from there with a bunt single from Brylie Angle.
Collins scored despite a strikeout from Bluejay pitcher Hadley DeFreece. On the dropped third strike, the ball was thrown to first unnecessarily since the base was occupied and Collins alertly raced across the plate.
The errors in the field cost the young Bluejay team several times, giving Platte Valley extra outs to work with.
“We are going through some growing pains and have to have a short memory and get ready for tomorrow,” Northeast Nodaway coach Payton Adwell said. “... We got to focus. We got to make the routine plays. We got to get it done early so it doesn’t cost us in the long run.”
Angle then scored on a groundout for the game’s second run.
“They came out ready to play,” Deen said.
Platte Valley added on in the second inning and it was the bottom of the order which sparked it. Sophomore Emalee Langford singled to begin the inning. Left fielder MacKenzie Swinford doubled off the fence in left field to score the speedy Langford from first.
“That is just great to see that this early in the season that some newcomers are filling in some spots,” Collins said.
Collins stayed hot with a 2-out RBI single to make the score 4-0 after two innings.
After speed was the name of the game in the first two innings, cleanup hitter Maleeah Bliley showed off her power in the third inning. Bliley pulled a line-drive homer out over the left-field fence.
“I kept telling her, ‘I know you want to hit, I know you want to hit, but just relax,’ and she did a good job just staying back and hitting it hard,” Deen said.
Collins moved within a triple of the cycle in the fourth inning with a 3-run home run well over the fence in left field. Platte Valley added five total runs in the fourth for a 10-0 lead.
“I just try to keep a calm mindset,” Collins said. “Every game is the same. Every pitcher is the same in a certain way. I just focus on my routine and try to stay calm.”
In the fifth, Swinford improved to 3-for-3 on the day with a single and Collins went to 4-for-4 with her second double. Angle picked up the RBI to make the score 11-0.
That is where it finished as Wolf struck out three batters in the bottom of the fifth for the final margin.
“I told them our first goal is conference,” Deen said. “We always want to win conference.”
Collins’ final line was 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored. Swinford was 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and three runs scored.
Angle and Langford each had two hits as Platte Valley finished with 14 hits and six extra-base hits.
For the Bluejays (1-1), their three hits were a double by Jill Boswell and singles from Mylee Wilmes and Makenzie Pride.
Platte Valley will be back at home on Thursday to host DeKalb while the Bluejays go to Stanberry on Thursday.
“This game was definitely a confidence boost for us,” Collins said. “It is going to do nothing except push us forward to play our best.”
Platte Valley 12, Stewartsville-Osborn 2
Platte Valley rallied from down 2-0 in the top of the first inning to rally for and 12-2 win in five innings against Stewartsville-Osborn last Thursday in Conception Junction.
Delaney Wolf allowed just two hits without a walk and seven strikeouts.
Maggie Collins and Kali Redden each had two hits. Tina Turpin had four RBI.