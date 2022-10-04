GRANT CITY, Mo. — Platte Valley jumped on Worth County early after a series of miscues helped the visitors to a 5-run first inning. The first inning runs were more than enough for Platte Valley starter Delaney Wolf as she held the Tigers to one hit in a 7-0 win Tuesday night in Grant City.

“We came into the game knowing that they’re capable of hitting well,” Wolf said. “We know how the Northeast Nodaway game went last night, so we came in prepared. Our defense was prepared, and I was prepared to do my job.”

1
0
0
0
0

Tags