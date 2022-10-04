GRANT CITY, Mo. — Platte Valley jumped on Worth County early after a series of miscues helped the visitors to a 5-run first inning. The first inning runs were more than enough for Platte Valley starter Delaney Wolf as she held the Tigers to one hit in a 7-0 win Tuesday night in Grant City.
“We came into the game knowing that they’re capable of hitting well,” Wolf said. “We know how the Northeast Nodaway game went last night, so we came in prepared. Our defense was prepared, and I was prepared to do my job.”
It was a less than ideal start for the Worth County defense in the top of the first. Platte Valley’s first and second hitter reached on errors. Maggie Collins then loaded the bases with a single to left field.
The third error of the inning came on a groundball to third base by Brylie Angle, scoring two runs. Kali Redden drove in the third run of the game with a single to left field and still no outs.
“I keep telling the girls that if you score, it’s going to relieve that pitcher and allow her to do her job,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said. “It makes a huge difference scoring those runs in that first inning. But I told the girls that we can’t stop scoring after the first inning.”
Ali Brown retired the next two batters before allowing a two-run double to Emalee Langford.
Brown allowed two hits in the top of the second, but kept Platte Valley off the scoreboard with a strikeout and a fly out to centerfield. Platte Valley recorded its fifth hit of the game in the third, but Brown kept them off the board again to keep the score 5-0.
“I told Ali to keep throwing her stuff because she was throwing well, we just didn’t have the defense behind her,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “I told her to keep hitting her spots and the defense will step up eventually.”
Brown retired the first batter of the fourth before allowing a single to Sarah Langford. Collins added her second hit of the game with a double to center field. Angle then drove in the sixth run of the game for Platte Valley with groundout to the shortstop.
Wolf’s perfect game attempt was assisted by the defense around her. The Platte Valley starter had two strikeouts through four innings, but her pitch location and defense kept her perfect through four and a third innings.
“I told the girls that I will put my defense up against anybody because they play well together, they talk and they’re there for each other,” Deen said.
The no-hit bid came to an end on an infield single from Riley Ridge in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was the Tigers only hit of the game as Wolf retired the final eight batters after allowing the single.
Collins led Platte Valley with three hits, while Sarah Langford finished with two hits as the only players with multiple hits in the game. Wolf allowed one hits through seven innings, zero walks and four strikeouts.
Platte Valley will face the Benton Cardinals on Thursday before closing out the regular season on Monday against South Harrison.
“I feel like for us, we want the one seed, but it doesn’t really matter for us,” Wolf said. “We’re just going to go show out in districts. I think we’re a lot stronger after working in practice and as a team we have a better understanding of each other’s skills.”
The Tigers will look to bounce back after losing their final home game of the season with road trips to Maysville on Thursday and their regular season finale at Mid-Buchanan on Monday.
“For us we have to stay positive because we did have a really rough first inning, but then after that we kind of settled in and played our game,” Bliley said. “For us, we just have to get our bats back on track in these final two games. We need to get baserunners and get back to playing a little cleaner ball. Hopefully our defense steps up a little bit more and takes away some of those errors we’ve been making.”