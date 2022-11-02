22-11-10 NWVB Amy Jacqiue.jpg
Northwest Missouri State assistant coach Jacquie Cason hugs head coach Amy Woerth (front) as the Bearcats clinched the program's first MIAA championship on Wednesday night in Bearcat Arena. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Payton Kirchhoefer slammed down a match-high 17 kills in Wednesday’s 3-0 sweep of Central Oklahoma, but the biggest leap of the night belonged to Amy Woerth when the Bearcat coach jumped into an awaiting hug from assistant coach Jacquie Cason as Jaden Ferguson MIAA-clinching swing hit the floorboards at Bearcat Arena.

“We are in the trenches together every single day working hard to get things done,” Woerth said. “It means a lot to be able to have her by my side.”

22-11-10 NWVB Team.jpg
2022 MIAA Champions: Northwest Missouri State
