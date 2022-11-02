MARYVILLE, Mo. — Payton Kirchhoefer slammed down a match-high 17 kills in Wednesday’s 3-0 sweep of Central Oklahoma, but the biggest leap of the night belonged to Amy Woerth when the Bearcat coach jumped into an awaiting hug from assistant coach Jacquie Cason as Jaden Ferguson MIAA-clinching swing hit the floorboards at Bearcat Arena.
“We are in the trenches together every single day working hard to get things done,” Woerth said. “It means a lot to be able to have her by my side.”
That leap was a decade in the making for Woerth, who took over the program as an interim coach in 2012.
It was three seasons into the Woerth era before the Bearcats would have a winning record. The next year, 2016, it was the most wins since 1999 for the program with 22.
“A lot of hard work has gone into it and I’m really happy to be sitting here,” Woerth said.
That was the first of four 20-win years in the last five seasons for the program, but each year, one of the goals that Woerth set forth at the beginning of the year was that first MIAA championship and every year it eluded the grasp of Title Town — until Wednesday night.
“It means a lot,” Kirchhoefer said. “We have a lot of seniors that we really care a lot about and we really don’t want them to go, but just to win this for them, especially in their last year, means a lot to the team.”
After the embrace with Cason, Woerth whirled to the court where her players were going through the handshake line with the Bronchos. She congratulated the Bronchos and began to celebrate with her players until Director of Athletics Andy Peterson stepped forward from the scorer’s table with the item the team had been waiting all season and Woerth had been waiting a decade to hold.
“It is pretty surreal from the standpoint of being able to say that we are conference champs and being able to have the trophy in our hands,” Woerth said.
Woerth took the trophy to the center of Bearcat Arena where the team hoisted it for the big crowd at Bearcat Arena to see. The next people to hug Woerth were her sons Maddux and Eli, who haven’t known their mom ever not being the Bearcat coach.
“I miss a lot of stuff for them,” Woerth said. “For them to be able to be here tonight for this is really, really neat.”
This conference season did not begin like one that would end with a trophy as the Bearcats (22-5, 16-3 MIAA) fell in Warrensburg to begin the MIAA slate — giving them their third loss in four matches and with Kirchhoefer injured and missing matches.
Later in the season they were swept on the road by both Nebraska-Kearney and Central Oklahoma, but following the Broncho loss, the Bearcats caught fire. Northwest won its next 10 matches to set up a rematch with Nebraska-Kearney in Bearcat Arena last Saturday. The Bearcats leapt over the Lopers for first place in the MIAA with a 3-1 victory.
“Losing to a couple of those really good teams early kinda lit a fire under us and we knew that the next time we faced them — especially late in the season — that we were going to get it done,” Kirchhoefer said.
That set the stage for Wednesday and a rematch with Central Oklahoma (24-6, 14-6 MIAA) where a win would clinch the title.
“We don’t take losses well around here, so it definitely puts a chip on our shoulder,” Bearcat setter Alyssa Rezac said.
The veterans for the Bearcats ensured a fast start. Jaden Ferguson’s ace had the lead at 7-4 and back-to-back kills by Kirchhoefer pushed it to 13-8. The Bronchos made a late charge, but Rezac found Ferguson for a kill to end the match — a familiar theme for the night.
“I thought we did a really good job of getting them out of system,” Rezac said. “We kinda eliminated their quicker attacks and it gave us a good lineup for our block.”
With the second set tied at 7-7, Kirchhoefer got rolling. Her kills sandwiched one from Rezac as Northwest surged in front and didn’t look back.
Central Oklahoma pulled to within 17-15, but Kelly Wiedemann and Kirchhoefer had kills to space the lead back out. With the margin at 22-18, Abby Brunssen had back-to-back kills and Ferguson had the finishing touch once more for the 25-18 win.
With the Bearcats up 11-10 in the third, Kirchhoefer picked up a kill and Ferguson had back-to-back points before Bunsen hammered home another for a 15-10 lead. Ferguson finished the set again with a kill for a 25-21 win and triggered the celebration.
“‘Always defend the paw’ is what we say and I think that is what we wanted to do this last weekend at home,” Ferguson said.
Kirchhoefer finished with 17 kills and 15 digs while Ferguson had 12 kills. Brunssen was a force in the middle with nine kills and four blocks. Rezac quarterbacked the Bearcat offense with 36 assists, 11 digs and five kills. Kyah Luhring had 28 digs.
“Coming in, I had always looked up to Hallie Sidney and Maddy Bruder every single year, and I’ve been watching this team since I was a sophomore in high school and I just knew they were turning this program around,” Kirchhoefer said. “You could tell based off the players they were getting that things were going to change and I just wanted to buy into that culture.”
The Bearcats will look to secure the outright championship on Friday at 6 p.m., against Newman (8-21, 3-16 MIAA). It is also Senior Night for Hallie Sidney, Lindsey Heller, Ferguson, Wiedermann and Rezac.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Rezac said. “A lot of hard work went into this. It is really nice to have this accomplishment, but there is a lot of season left.”