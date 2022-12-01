The Worth County girls basketball team experienced its share of lumps last year with a 2-22 record, but the Tigers hope those experiences help fuel the team this season.
The Tigers return their top four scorers from last season with seniors Ali Brown, Taylor Sanders and Hailey Adwell, and junior Kynah Steele.
“There is a lot of room for improvement still, but bringing that experience in from last year, and being able to continue to work with those girls ... I expect that we are going to be better, but we still have room to grow still,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said.
Bliley also hopes that the success the group experienced this fall with a winning record in softball helps the team translate that success and confidence to basketball.
“I think that they do carry that excitement in and the drive and the will to want to get better and improve,” Bliley said. “I think a lot of that carries over from our softball season.”
Brown led the Tigers in scoring last season at 7.4 points and six rebounds per game.
The senior post player will be joined by a familiar face in the frontcourt with her younger sister Abbi Brown. Abbi Brown was sixth on the team in scoring last season and fourth in rebounding.
“Oh, it is definitely interesting for sure,” Ali Brown laughed about the sister combination. “We know each other and we know how each other works. It is very difficult sometimes, but we get it done.”
In the backcourt, the Tigers welcome back junior Kynah Steele, who was limited to just 13 games last season, but filled up the stat sheet with 5.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She was second on the team in points per game and led the team in the other three categories.
“She is just an all-around great player — able to bring the ball up the court, she can be a post, she can be a wing, just a threat all over the court,” Bliley said.
The Tigers return Sanders, who was third on the team in scoring, to the backcourt. Sanders is excited to take on more of a leadership role this season.
“We have a ton of seniors on our team and we all just keep lifting each other up,” Sanders said. “We all have that leadership drive in us to keep pushing each other as a team.”
Next to Sanders in the starting lineup is freshman Rylee Ruckman. Ruckman had seven points in Tuesday’s loss to South Harrison.
“She is the future of our team,” Sanders said. “All of those freshmen and underclassmen are the future of our team, so we just have to keep building.”
Bliley is also excited about the depth on this year’s team with senior Hailey Adwell leading an experienced bench for the Tigers.
“Our bench, we play almost everybody every game and they provide some valuable minutes,” Bliley said.
The veterans on the team know that it will be a growing process to improve on last year’s 2-win season, but like what they are seeing so far.
“We had a rough season last year,” Ali Brown said. “We are all back now and we are improving in practice. It is the beginning of the season, we have more to improve — we know that. By the end of the season, we will get there.”