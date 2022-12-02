With the Worth County boys basketball team replacing five of its top six scorers from last season, coach Les New knows that this team will have a different identity. New is hopeful that identity ends up being established on the defensive end of the floor.
“It has got to be,” New said. “We are not going to be the offensive juggernaut that we were last year. We had shooters last year. We have guys that are long and lengthy, but as far as shooters, I wouldn’t say we are great shooters. Defense is going to be the staple for our program this year.”
Offensively, junior point guard Tyler New is the focal point for the Tigers. As a sophomore, New averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He shot 39 percent from behind the arc and 80 percent from the free-throw line.
“I didn’t have any goals coming into the season because I didn’t know how we’d be with the young guys, but I knew that through the season we’d progress and get a lot better,” Tyler New said.
After being the team’s third-leading scorer behind Aydan Gladstone and Jackson Runde, Tyler New steps into the go-to spot this season and has 65 points over the first two games of the season for the Tigers.
“I was a little nervous knowing that there was a lot more pressure on me, but we’ve got a lot of young guys that haven’t played that much at the varsity level,” Tyler New said. “I knew that at the start of the season, they’d be scared to take the shots. But as the season goes on, they will gain some confidence and start knocking down good shots.”
Beyond New, the Tigers have four starters to replace and are leaning on three seniors to fill a majority of those spots.
Levi Cassavaugh has been a star on the football field for the Tigers, but has been a role player during basketball season — but this year, he is stepping into the starting lineup.
“We are short and strong, and we got a lot of grit,” Cassavaugh said.
Cassavaugh says he knows his role will be to use his athleticism to provide defense and grit to the lineup.
“I’m more of a defensive guy,” Cassavaugh said. “I like to play defense. It is fun to anticipate everything. I’ve never really been an offensive player in basketball, but I am quick and I like leading the defense.”
John Galanakis steps into the frontcourt and has provided a scoring boost in the first two games with five points against Mercer and a 3-pointer against South Harrison.
Tanner Ridge is stepping into the starting lineup as an undersized post player. Last season, Ridge didn’t score, but grabbed 13 rebounds in 10 games.
“It is fun,” Ridge said. “Last year, I just kinda learned the ropes of basketball and how to play at the varsity level. Being able to play actual varsity and start, it has been a blast.
“I’m kinda taking on the rebounder role. I’m not really the shooter type — I’ll let Tyler do that. It’s been fun. ... A good solid box out and rebound to me is better than a shot. That’s just what I take pride in. I enjoy it.”
Sophomore Cannon Fletcher was the team’s second-leading scorer against Mercer.
Junior Landon Moser, sophomore Karson Briner and freshmen Brayden Combs and Franklynn Taute played off the bench on Tuesday against South Harrison.
“We are a defensive team now,” Ridge said. “We’ve switched over. Getting good defensive stops — that’s our mojo now I guess.”
With the Tigers making the district championship in football, they’ve had fewer practices than most teams, but have been able to start strong despite all the new pieces.
“Four practices are all we’ve had so far,” Les New said. “We are still learning, but the guys are trying to understand what we are doing. The chemistry has been pretty good. They kinda play for each other and I am proud of the that.”