Worth County senior Tanner Ridge shoots a three against South Harrison on Tuesday in Albany. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

With the Worth County boys basketball team replacing five of its top six scorers from last season, coach Les New knows that this team will have a different identity. New is hopeful that identity ends up being established on the defensive end of the floor.

“It has got to be,” New said. “We are not going to be the offensive juggernaut that we were last year. We had shooters last year. We have guys that are long and lengthy, but as far as shooters, I wouldn’t say we are great shooters. Defense is going to be the staple for our program this year.”

