Maryville boys basketball: Front from left, Delton Davis, Cameron Kephart, Drew Burns, Keaton Stone, Jesus Flores, Caden Stoecklein, Joey Patterson, Dawson Couts; second row; Matthew Walter, Matteo Boccuzzi, Lucas Vierthaler, Dayton Tally, Derek Quinlin, Major Scarbrough, Titus McKim, Peyton McCollum, Royse Laffey; third row; Zac Voss, Weston Tally, Miles Poynter, Rylan Brady, Kristian Mendez, Kaleb Groomer, Dylan Groomer, Colsen Freeman, Peyton Swinford, Kolby Scadden; fourth row; Grant Diggs, Brett Long, Ben Houtchins, Tuan Jacobson, Shawn Mahoney, Ambrose Sandusky-Ury, Tyler Parsons, Cody Norris and Cooper Lynn.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

With four starters back from last season’s team, expectations are high for the Spoofhounds this season. The players are embracing that and they are also embracing the idea of playing an even higher-tempo of basketball than they have in recent years.

“We are super excited for this year,” senior Caden Stoecklein said. “Last year, we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to, but I think that this year, we are a much more well-rounded team. We have a lot more experience coming back and our goal is to win conference, hopefully win districts and see how far we can get.

