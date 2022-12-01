With four starters back from last season’s team, expectations are high for the Spoofhounds this season. The players are embracing that and they are also embracing the idea of playing an even higher-tempo of basketball than they have in recent years.
“We are super excited for this year,” senior Caden Stoecklein said. “Last year, we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to, but I think that this year, we are a much more well-rounded team. We have a lot more experience coming back and our goal is to win conference, hopefully win districts and see how far we can get.
“Losing Spencer hurt, but we are a spread team now. We can push the floor really well. We have a lot of experience back and a lot of shooters.”
The starter that Maryville lost off last year’s team was center Spencer Willnerd, who did a lot of the dirty work under the basket for the Hounds. The player who is stepping into the lineup in Willnerd’s place is guard Peyton McCollum. As the team’s sixth man last season, McCollum shot 43 percent from 3-point range and scored seven points per game.
“The guards can really fly and spread the floor,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “Boy, can this team shoot. I don’t want to jinx us, but so far they have just been shooting the ball really well. We really want to play up-tempo and get it up the floor quick.”
The new four-guard starting lineup will surround senior forward Keaton Stone who will go from playing next to Willnerd to being the lone big. Last season, Stone averaged 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
“I think we should be very good this year with the talent and the quickness that we have,” Stone said. “It is an exciting year.”
Stone isn’t a traditional back-to-basket post though. He’s shown a very good 3-point touch over the years, shooting 39 percent last season and has been working during the summer with his club team to continue to expand his game.
Senior Drew Burns doesn’t have the height, but he brings toughness as the team’s go-to defender. Last season, Burns averaged 4.2 points per game.
“The up-tempo style of play, it is really helping us,” Burns said. “It gets our energy up on defense and helps us get momentum.”
The Spoofhound backcourt fueled much of the scoring last season led by Caden Stoecklein. As a junior, the senior point guard led Maryville at 14.4 points per game while finishing third on the team in rebounding.
“For a lot of years, Caden was the primary point guard and he kind of got worn out,” Matt Stoecklein said. “Well, now you add Peyton, you add Derek, Drew Burns is a good ball handler. You just have some guards that will be able to alleviate that pain so he is a little more fresh.”
Matt Stoecklein also likes the ability of his small lineup to guard.
“If they buy into what we are trying to do and the pressure that we are trying to apply to people, I think it is going to be hard for people to get shots off,” Matt Stoecklein said. “We been working on boxing out, boxing out, so that it doesn’t matter if the guy is taller or not, if you box him out in the right spot, we should still be able to get defensive rebounds.”
Junior Derek Quinlin broke into the starting lineup last season and averaged 11.4 points per game. He led the team in both steals and assists.
The bench comes into the season very deep. Junior wing Delton Davis headlines that group. Davis, who like Quinlin had a breakout season in football, brings length on the wing and even the potential ability to play in the post.
Lucas Vierthaler gives the team some additional shooting after playing a smaller bench role last year, but figures to be a rotation player this year. Sophomore Matthew Walter also offers some depth that can knock down long-range jumpers.
“All summer we played, and if Keaton was out, we just played with five guards and we spaced the floor really well,” Matt Stoecklein said.
Senior Jesus Flores returns to the team this year and offers some additional size. Flores is an all-state high jumper and 400-meter runner during the spring, so his athleticism deepens the Spoofhound bench.
Maryville opens the season with a loaded field in the Savannah Tournament.
“The time has flown by,” Burns said of being a senior. “It’s been a heck of a ride. We’ve had a good summer and we’re excited to go into this season.”