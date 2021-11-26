You would be hard pressed to find a younger basketball team in the state of Missouri than the Northeast Nodaway girls.
The Bluejays don’t have a single upperclassmen on the roster this season with a pair of sophomores and five freshmen.
Sheldon Saxton knew they would be inexperienced when he took the job as the head coach. The veteran coach is looking forward to growing with his young team.
“I love the set that came out,” Saxton said of his team. “I think that we can, over time, build something. ... We are just excited to get going with this process.”
Saxton is a former boys head coach in Maysville and was a graduate assistant under coach Steve Tappmeyer at Northwest Missouri State while current Bearcat head coach Ben McCollum was there.
“I got to learn a lot from some very, very smart people,” Saxton laughed.
The good news for the Bluejays is that both the team’s sophomore got significant playing time as freshmen last season.
“We just have to keep being patient and work through stuff,” Bluejay sophomore Jill Boswell said.
Boswell will be looked to as the leader of the backcourt after starting last season.
“My confidence,” Boswell said of her biggest area of growth from last year. “I have struggles with that. Like getting the ball and shooting it, I’m like ‘ehhh,’ and a little nervous on that. But I feel like this year since I’m the oldest person, I kind of have to take charge and do what is necessary.”
Boswell shared point guard duties last year and will have another guard to take some pressure off this season as well with freshman Hadley DeFreece.
DeFreece spearheaded the softball team’s turnaround this season as a pitcher, helping the team go from winless in conference for 2-straight years to conference champions.
“We just have better energy, because we know that if we can do that in softball, we can at least be better in basketball,” Boswell said. “Last year, our energy was iffy — it wasn’t the best. This year, I feel like our energy is a lot better. We all get along really well and just the energy is higher than it was last year.”
Freshman Sasha Deardoff will be the other starter in the backcourt as the Jays will play just five players while waiting for the return of two other freshmen.
Baylie Busby and Lindsey Jackson will return early in the season.
Like Boswell in the backcourt, Delanie Auffert will lead the frontcourt.
“In a weird way, I call them my senior leaders, even though they are sophomores, because they are the only experience we have,” Saxton said.
Last season, the 5-foot-9 center seemed to grow into more and more of post presence as the year went on and will be looking to continue that development this season.
“Working on post moves and scoring has improved for me,” Auffert said.
She will also be looking to help aid in the development of fellow post player Makenzie Pride who the team will be relying on to help Auffert in the paint.
"I’ve just been trying to do best and showing Makenzie how to do it,” Auffert said. “Like how to score when people are shoving on you and try to do the best we can with what we have.”
Northeast Nodaway opened their season at Albany on Tuesday and will play in the PVI Tournament next week.
The Jays will open the PVI Tournament on Monday at 6 p.m., when they face DeKalb in Graham. They will play either Nodaway Valley or St. Joseph Christian in their second game.
“Goals are to try and do our best and beat what we did last year,” Auffert said.