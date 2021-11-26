By Platte Valley basketball standards, a 14-14 season in 2020-2021 was a tough year. But anyone who followed the team all season witnessed the growth and improvement all season and had to be happy with the year.
Platte Valley started the year 1-7 and were 5-13 at one point, but the young team kept getting better rattled off a 9-game winning streak which got them to the district championship game.
In that district title game, they faced a Mound City team which beat them by 35 points just 23 days prior and lost 53-40 to the eventual state runner-up.
“Last year was an example that our goal was to be playing the best we could at the end of the year and put ourselves in a position to compete in the postseason, and we were able to do that,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “Mound City returns a lot, Stanberry returns everyone, so there are some really good teams around us. We know that we have to be at a level that we can compete with them. By the end of the year, we want to be at that level.”
Platte Valley must replace two key starters with Trever McQueen and Gabe Nothstine as well as a key bench player with Levi Burch, but much of the core of last season’s team is back and with a year of experience.
“I’m pretty excited,” Platte Valley junior Matt Jermain said. “We have most of our core back, lost a couple important members, but we will be back strong and ready to go.”
Going into last year, only McQueen and Nothstine had much varsity experience after the team back-to-back runs to the final four.
Now the team knows what to expect going into the season and that includes starting backcourt players Matt Jermain and Memphis Bliley who excelled down the stretch run of their sophomore years.
“A lot of us younger kids have stepped up this year and been leaders,” Bliley said.
Matt Jermain was thrust into the starting point guard role last year and is ready for another season in that role.
“I definitely have worked on my shooting and I have to make sure I communicate well on the floor with my team,” Matt Jermain said. “... As a point guard, that has to be my main focus is making sure that my team stays together and does what they need to do.”
McQueen was one of the most feared shooters in the area last year, but Bliley quickly earned a reputation as a scorer as well. He will be counted on even more this year.
Platte Valley is deep on the wing with senior Wyatt Tobin, junior Carter Luke and sophomore Alex Mattson back after playing big roles last season.
“They are a little bigger, a little stronger and way more experienced than they were last year,” Tim Jermain said. “There have been several of them who have really improved skill-wise. They have spent a lot of time in the gym to improve their skills and now know what to expect and how to react in some of the situations they got thrown into the fire in last year.”
In the paint is where Platte Valley will need to replace the physical presence of Nothstine. Junior Wyatt Miller will be one of the players tasked with that role after he emerged as Nothstine’s primary backup as the year went as a sophomore.
“They have put themselves in a position where they know more is going to be expected of them, but I think they have prepared themselves for that,” Tim Jermain said.
Senior Micah Wolf, sophomore Brandon McQueen and freshman Justin Miller are among others who should factor into the rotation.
Platte Valley opened the season by playing Mid-Buchanan on Tuesday and will be at the Albany Tournament all next week.
“Preseason we worked and worked, and now we are ready to go,” Bliley said. “So I am really excited.”
Bliley kept the goal simple for this season too.
“State.”