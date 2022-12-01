Platte Valley is attempting to become the second Class 1 girls basketball program since 1993 to win three-straight state championships.
“It is in the back of everyone’s minds,” senior Kayley Hauber said of state. “We are ready to get back to where we were last year. We are ready to go back and defend the state title. And hopefully play hard and proud.”
The two-time defending champions return three starters from a team that lost just one game over the last two seasons and none within the state of Missouri.
“This is a very special, fun group,” coach Tyler Pedersen said. “We bring a great core back from teams that have had success the last couple years.”
Junior center Maggie Collins has made the All-State team each of the last two seasons and dominated the state tournament both seasons.
Collins averaged 15.6 points on 66 percent shooting last year. She grabbed 8.7 rebounds including 4.7 offensive rebounds per game.
The versatile defensive force also heads the Platte Valley press and had 2.9 steals per game. Her versatility will be key on both ends as the team replaces All-State sharpshooter Jaclyn Pappert and will play more lineups with Collins next to a traditional post player. Last season, Collins made 2-of-4 3-pointers.
“I want to see her continue to build on her strengths, but what I really want is that I want to see her gain that confidence where she can step out, face the basket and hit that perimeter shot,” Pedersen said. “... She is a phenomenal athlete, strong as they come, but I feel like she has the mentality and mindset that she wants to improve in her game.”
Senior Aubrey Mattson started next to Collins in the season-opening 54-23 win at Mid-Buchanan and gives the team the most physically imposing frontcourt in Class 1 with sheer size.
“This group of girls is just kinda special and we are like a family so it is good to be around them,” Mattson said.
Mattson was the team’s sixth man last season and averaged 4.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
“I feel like I’ve just kinda worked my way up the ladder as I’ve gotten older and each step you take, you get more responsibility,” Mattson said.
While Collins’ versatility makes the frontcourt more dangerous, the team’s ultimate Swiss Army knife is their other All-State player in junior Brylie Angle.
Angle took a regular spot in the starting lineup last season on the wing and became one of the state’s best shooters — shooting 40 percent from 3-point range (53-of-131) while scoring 11 points per game.
Her role is likely to evolve further this season from a shot maker and play finisher to someone who is counted on to be more of a playmaker for others. Her 1.3 assists per game a season ago were fifth on the team and will surely uptick this year.
Pedersen can deploy Angle anywhere from the other post spot next to Collins or Mattson or as the point guard in some alignments as Platte Valley finds out how to structure its offense without 4-year starting point guard Stephanie Turpin.
“When you talk about one or two players who can play inside or out, then that gives you the ability to be bring several different combinations in,” Pedersen said.
Senior Sarah Langford is the one who will likely be that night-in and night-out point guard for Platte Valley after seeing her role change over the last few years.
“Everyone is going to have to step up and we don’t necessarily need to replace what Stephanie provided for us with one single player,” Pedersen said. “If a collective group improves the ball handling, that could help. Stephanie was a 4-year point guard for us. There are so many things that she knew about our system and could do.”
Langford was the team’s sixth man as a sophomore on the undefeated team and then stepped into the starting lineup last year as the team’s defensive bulldog with a team-high 3.3 steals per game while averaging 4.3 points and 3.2 assists per game.
“I know that I’ll have to take on a bigger leadership role, but I am ready for it,” Langford said.
“Obviously there is a pretty big target on our back. Everyone is going to know who Platte Valley is by now. We are just going to roll with what we got and do our best to get back where we came from.”
Next to Langford and Angle in the backcourt, Hauber started the Mid-Buchanan game. The speedy senior has played big roles in softball and track and field, but had her breakout in basketball during last season’s state championship game with Turpin fouling out and Dora unleashing their all-out press to try and rally. Hauber helped steady the ship during those big minutes and showed that she can be counted on in those big moments.
Last season, Hauber only attempted 60 shots all season and that number will surely spike as a senior. Her scoring will be key as opponents will be loaded up to slow down Collins and Angle.
“I’ve been shooting and working ball handling to help me improve those aspects of what we lost,” Hauber said. “Hopefully all my teammates have been working on that too so we can be as good as we can be.”
Pedersen always makes good use of his bench during the regular season and this season, he will be relying on a group of seniors to lead that group with Madelyn Swinford, Tejay Freemyer and Andrea Riley. Juniors Kali Redden and Christina Turpin and sophomores Maleeah Bliley and Mackenzie Swinford will also see roles off the bench.
“Quality reps in practice — that has kinda been their role the last few years,” Pedersen said of his depth. “They have contributed in that way and sometimes that is a very difficult role because you are working really hard in practice, but you aren’t seeing that time on the floor during games. ... They are a very special part of this.”