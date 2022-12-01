PV Girls

Platte Valley girls basketball: Front from left, Madelyn Swinford, Tejay Freemyer, Kayley Hauber, Aubrey Mattson, Sarah Langford, Andrea Riley; second row; Allison Riley, Mackenzie Swinford, Maleeah Bliley, Emalee Langford, Aubre Degase, Mylie Holtman; third row; Kenzie Redden, Mya Wray, Brylie Angle, Maggie Collins, Kali Redden, Ellen Hayden, Christina Turpin.

Platte Valley is attempting to become the second Class 1 girls basketball program since 1993 to win three-straight state championships.

“It is in the back of everyone’s minds,” senior Kayley Hauber said of state. “We are ready to get back to where we were last year. We are ready to go back and defend the state title. And hopefully play hard and proud.”

