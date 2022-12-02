Following the 2020 season and back-to-back final four trips, Platte Valley found themselves replacing four starters from that group and starting a very young lineup.
“We had a pretty good year last year, but I think their expectations are pretty high in terms of having a pretty good year this year,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said.
Over the past two seasons, that young lineup has grown up, taken their lumps with state-wide powers like Mound City and Stanberry just up the road and now they return the area’s most experienced team.
“We used last year to help us get ready and the challenges we faced have made us a better team,” Platte Valley senior Matt Jermain said.
That experience begins in the backcourt with Matt Jermain returning as the team’s floor general. Jermain averaged 12.2 points and 3.8 assists per game as a junior.
“I’ve worked pretty hard over the summer to improve every aspect of my game that I can so that I can play at the highest level that I am capable of playing this year,” Jermain said. “Coming into my senior year, I wanted to be at the highest level of basketball in my life and I think I’ve accomplished that goal and I am excited to help my team in whatever way I can.”
The benefactor of many of those assists last season was the team’s leading scorer Memphis Bliley. Bliley averaged 16.2 points per game and 39 percent from 3-point range.
“Now we pretty much know how we all play and how we move together,” Bliley said. “I think we will come back stronger and better this year.
“Matt and I, we’ve grown up playing basketball together ever since we were little. Freshman year, they were really good so we didn’t get much playing time because they were really good and then, sophomore year, we just kinda got thrown in. We’ve just been playing together ever since and we’ve got that connection between all of us.”
The wealth of guard talent for Platte Valley extends well beyond the headliners with Jermain and Bliley.
Senior Carter Luke, an All-State football player during the fall, does a lot of the dirty work for the team with his defensive ability and toughness. The guard averaged 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season.
“We can do a lot of things defensively that make it a lot of fun I think,” Tim Jermain said.
Junior Brandon McQueen is another reliable scorer from the backcourt who got the start against Mid-Buchanan in the opener. McQueen shot 31 percent from 3-point land last season and scored three points per game.
Tim Jermain was able to start five guards against Mid-Buchanan thanks in part to the versatility of junior wing Alex Mattson. Mattson was the team’s third-leading scorer last year at 10.3 points per game and shot 36 percent from three.
“They have taken a pretty significant step both physically and skill-wise,” Tim Jermain said of Matt Jermain, Bliley and Mattson. “They’ve spent a lot of time trying to get better at everything. ... They’ve done a good job working and putting themselves in position to be better.”
Platte Valley will likely stay with the smaller lineups until senior center Wyatt Miller returns from a knee injury suffered in the state football playoffs. Miller will likely be out the first few weeks.
Platte Valley’s depth helps them overcome that loss with plenty of proven options off the bench including Miller’s brother Justin Miller. The sophomore doesn’t have the sheer size and strength of his big brother, but Justin Miller gives Platte Valley another athletic wing with size in the mold of Mattson.
“Our depth is going to be pretty significant this year,” Tim Jermain said. “Justin Miller played a lot last year. We’ve got some kids that are sophomores like Tucker Klamm and Lane Acklin who’s a junior. I think there is going to be a lot of competition for playing time. Landon Wiederholt is another sophomore who just continued to get better over the summer, so I think that competition is going to be a good healthy part of what we do.”
Junior Lucas Terry gives the coaching staff a traditional big to matchup with opposing teams while junior Lane Acklin and sophomore Tucker Klamm add to the depth at guard.
For the first time in several years, Platte Valley goes into the season as the team that others are gunning for and the Platte Valley veterans are excited for that challenge.
“I think everybody knows our goal,” Matt Jermain said. “Our goal is to get down to Springfield this year.”