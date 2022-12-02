NEN Girls.jpg
Northeast Nodaway girls basketball: Front from left, Mylee Wilmes, Baylie Busby, Hadley DeFreece; second row; Gracie Kohlleppel, Jill Boswell, Skyler Florea, Sasha Deardorff; third row; coach Emily Bonifas, Kenzie Pride, Dalanie Auffert, Jaden Atkins and coach Sheldon Saxton.

No team in the area dealt with more adversity throughout last season than the Northeast Nodaway girls had. The Bluejays had multiple times last season where injuries didn’t allow them to field a full team.

Despite all the adversity and the rotating door of new teammates, the group of underclassmen last season kept fighting and competing.

