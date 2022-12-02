No team in the area dealt with more adversity throughout last season than the Northeast Nodaway girls had. The Bluejays had multiple times last season where injuries didn’t allow them to field a full team.
Despite all the adversity and the rotating door of new teammates, the group of underclassmen last season kept fighting and competing.
“The girls got to learn from last year,” Northeast Nodaway coach Sheldon Saxton said. “We got to put last year behind us, but remember the positive experiences.”
The Jays now have that experience and a much larger roster entering this season which has Saxton excited entering this season.
“They have just worked so hard in the summer,” Saxton said. “You can see the improvement. It is at every position. We still have a ways to go and they know that, but like I said, they all work together and push each other in the right way. It should be a lot of fun.”
Sophomore Baylie Busby was one of those players that just kept coming for the Jays last season as the starting point guard as a freshman. Busby averaged 9.8 points, 3.7 steals and 2.5 assists.
Sophomore Hadley DeFreece started next to Busby and was the team’s top 3-point shooter. She added to the pressure defense with 2.6 steals per game.
DeFreece and Busby get help in the backcourt this season with the return of junior Jill Boswell, who missed the entire season with injury.
“Last year, I was pretty bummed that I couldn’t help out the team, especially because we didn’t have a whole lot of people,” Boswell said. “It feels good to be back.”
Senior Jaden Atkins comes back as a key player on the wing after joining the team midway through last season so the team wouldn’t have to forfeit games. She added an offensive punch as a scorer and slasher.
“She is a great kid,” Saxton said. “She has been a pleasure to be around. She has been a good leader. She is not really a vocal leader, but she leads by example.”
Atkins is looking forward to spending her senior season with this team.
“I’m really excited,” Atkins said. “We have a lot of talent and these girls are really fun to play with, so I am excited for this season and to see what it brings.”
The paint will be anchored by junior center Dalanie Auffert, who had 10 rebounds per game last season.
“I think we all really care for each other, would do anything for each other and are always there for each other if we need anything,” Auffert said. “Especially on the court, we are like family out there.”
Sasha Deardoff and Kenzie Pride got valuable experience last season as freshmen.
The roster receives a boost from a 3-person freshman class with Skyler Florea, Mylee Wilmes and Gracie Kohlleppel. Florea has started at the post spot next to Auffert to begin the season.
“Baylie and Skyler — we have a lot of good ball handlers, but I like when they do it because they are generally a lot better at it than I am so I’m just glad when they do that,” Boswell said with a laugh.
After three-straight losing seasons, the Bluejays are looking to make that next big step forward this season.
“That is a key word right there — we have full buy in,” Saxton said. “From our assistant coach and the relationship she has with the kids to them showing up in the summer. We went clear down to the Higbee Shootout and got to play a handful of games down there. We had a very solid summer. ... You can see our growth. It’s beautiful.”