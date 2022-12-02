Dylan McIntyre was one of the most productive players in northwest Missouri this past season. As a junior McIntyre fit in with an all-senior lineup around him and filled up the stat sheet.
A force on the interior, McIntyre scored 18.5 points per game as a junior on 63 percent shooting while averaging 6.3 rebounds, two steals and 1.7 assists per game.
“It is different, a lot of newbies,” McIntyre said. “A lot of guys without very much varsity experience, but we will get better as the season goes.”
McIntyre’s new challenge is to be that efficient player without Ben Boswell, Auston Pride, Colton Swalley, Lane Dack and Zach Pride around him. He also has a new coach this season with David Kiene taking over for Rory Jackson.
“Learning new things, it is just different,” McIntyre said.
Kiene, an associate professor at Northwest Missouri State, was a coach when he taught at the high school level and was excited for the opportunity to get back into coaching.
“It has been a while since I’ve coached basketball because I teach at the university and I’ve been a principal and administrator,” Kiene said. “But this opportunity came up because they were looking for a basketball coach.
Kiene got to coach the Jays this summer before jumping into the winter season.
“I’ve been impressed with the work ethic of the boys,” Kiene said. “They work really hard and they have a lot of enthusiasm. We don’t have a lot of experience, but that is O.K. We are going to do the best we can and our goal is to try to get better every single day.”
The other player with significant varsity experience besides McIntyre on the roster is senior Boston Adwell, who was a Swiss Army knife as a junior off the bench behind the veteran-laden lineup and filled in where needed as either a post player or on the wing.
“We all just need to work to together,” he said.
Adwell is excited to embrace a bigger role with this season’s young team.
“We just got to start chipping away and we have to get through it and build up together,” Adwell said.
Brycen Kennard, Jack Boswell and Jake Redden are other players who have seen spot minutes on varsity in the past.
“We try to have a word of the day every single time we practice, and our word for today is ‘enjoy the ride,’” Kiene said. “This is fun. We are out here to have a good time. We’re out here to work hard, but at the same time, this isn’t drudgery, this isn’t work. This is play and we need to keep that in mind. It isn’t about the wins and loses — it is about developing relationships. I tell the boys that basketball is a great teacher and there are a lot of life lessons you can learn from playing basketball.”
The Jays only have one freshman on the roster, but they expect big things from Drew Dack who steps in as the team’s point guard.
“I think that what it is is that you don’t know what you don’t know,” Kiene said. “It’s that innocent climb where you work every single day — you get better and better and better. You really don’t know because you haven’t been there before, so you learn from your experiences. And eventually you end up getting better every single day until you reach a point that you’ve achieved what you wanted to achieve.”