Northeast Nodaway boys basketball: Front from left, Jack Boswell, Boston Adwell, Dylan McIntyre, Trenton Hartley; second row; Brycen Kennard, Drew Dack, Jake Redden, Malachi Behrens, Chris Kephart and Kenneth Schieber.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Dylan McIntyre was one of the most productive players in northwest Missouri this past season. As a junior McIntyre fit in with an all-senior lineup around him and filled up the stat sheet.

A force on the interior, McIntyre scored 18.5 points per game as a junior on 63 percent shooting while averaging 6.3 rebounds, two steals and 1.7 assists per game.

