NN GBB.jpg
Buy Now

North Nodaway girls basketball: Front from left, Emily Keho, Addalea Barcus, Kelsey Barcus, Jacquelyn Cline, Ellaina Renfro, Lacy Riley, Andrea Jenkins; second row; coach Sami Jackson, Angeline Parker, Saryn Brown, Jackie Wray, Lauren Herndon, Lucardia Hendricks and Braya McGinness.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

The North Nodaway Mustangs have grown into a consistent winner over the years with six straight winning seasons, and with four starters back this seasons, expectations remain high in Hopkins.

Among those returners are the team’s top two scorers from last season with senior Jacquelyn Cline and junior Saryn Brown.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags