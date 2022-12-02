The North Nodaway Mustangs have grown into a consistent winner over the years with six straight winning seasons, and with four starters back this seasons, expectations remain high in Hopkins.
Among those returners are the team’s top two scorers from last season with senior Jacquelyn Cline and junior Saryn Brown.
“It is a good group of kids to top it off,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “Not only are we returning a big part of what we were last year, but they are a good group of kids. They are a lot of fun to coach and be around. It is going to make for a good year.”
Cline, the team’s point guard, recently signed to play at the college level with North Central Missouri College. Last season, Cline averaged 13 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Cline was an effective shooter with a team-high 31 percent clip from 3-point range.
“If she can elevate her defensive side, she would be elite all the way across the board, and that is what we really need out of her,” Jackson said.
With the graduation of Saylor Brown, an even larger percentage of the team’s ball-handling responsibilities will fall to Cline this season.
“I just want to be smarter and not make dumb turnovers,” Cline said. “I want to work on my point guard game and see the floor better.”
Saryn Brown will continue to compliment Cline offensively. The versatile forward finished with 11.8 points per game last season with 6.3 rebounds and two steals.
“She has always been that do-it-all for us player,” Jackson said. “She has been that person who has brought the energy when we really need it. That is what we need.”
Junior Lauren Herndon returns as a starter on the wing. The strong outside shooter averaged 7.5 points per game last season, which was fourth on the team.
“We need her to step in and have the shooter’s mentality and be able to knock down the big shots,” Jackson said. “She is another one who defensively, we call on a lot and she’s made some big plays there. If she can just elevate the offensive side a little bit more and stay confident in her shooting, even on the off nights, she is going to step into a big role.”
Last season, senior Ellaina Renfro was the ultimate role player for the team with only 14 shot attempts all season despite being a starter.
“She is the toughest kid I’ve ever coached,” Jackson said. “She will take hits, knockdowns and whatever you throw at her and she is going to bounce back up and do the same thing the next play. They don’t come as tough as her.”
Renfro did much of the dirty work underneath the basket with 81 rebounds, 15 steals and team-high 12 blocks last season. She also led the team in charges taken.
“I would say that I’m the smallest post in Nodaway County,” Renfro said. “I kinda take that with me. I know that I need to be tougher on defense. It is something that I have to do and defense is something that I look more into. I know that I have to be tough.”
Senior Kelsey Barcus steps into Saylor Brown’s spot in the starting lineup after being the team’s sixth man last season. She is excited for the larger role this season.
“We’ve got good experience,” Barcus said. “The girls all work really well together and we know how to read each other.
“Obviously, Saylor was a key player and kinda the voice for our team. She really kinda told us where to go. She saw everything on the court and she was a big voice for us, so without that, we are going to be pretty quiet. I hope to be that voice this year.”
Angie Parker returns after playing significant varsity minutes last season in the post. Andrea Jenkins gives the Mustangs depth at the guard spot while Lucardia Hendricks returns as a post player.
The depth also gets an influx of talent with four freshmen — Addalea Barcus, Jackie Wray, Lacy Riley and Emily Keho.
“It is exciting,” Cline said. “I’m excited to see what this season brings and what we can do as a team this year.”