Over the past couple years, it has felt like none of the basketball luck has fallen on the side of the North Nodaway boys. Over that span, the Mustangs have had back-to-back 1-win seasons.
In the lead up to this season, the Mustangs were dealt another blow with junior point guard Aydan Blackford breaking his collarbone in the final football game of his season for the second year in a row.
Last season’s injury kept Blackford out until Christmas break and came back for the second half of the season. He averaged 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 13 games.
“Everybody knows what Aydan gives to this team and the boys know it too,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “It is going to be kinda a point guard by committee and I think that they are ready for that.”
Without Blackford this season, the Mustangs feel more prepared because they had to go through the same situation last year.
“Considering that the same situation happened last year, we know what we can do about it,” North Nodaway senior Damian Dailey said. “We just have to deal with it. It is what it is.”
The Mustangs also have a new coach this season with Jenkins taking over the program. Jenkins also coaches many of the boys during baseball season.
“It was good for us to get a full summer in,” Jenkins said. “For me to get used to the boys, see some pros and cons of what they were doing and change a few things. And for them to get used to me. I have a very hard-nosed mentality that we are going to get down and play defense. I want to get out in transition a little bit, but I also want to focus on taking care of the basketball a lot, which we have kinda struggled with for the last couple years — limiting those turnovers.
“And we did a good job with that this summer, just limiting the turnovers and growing. We put a whole new offense in this summer which they are really grasping pretty quickly. It was a good summer for us.”
With Blackford out, North Nodaway will lean heavier on its interior game where Dailey returns as a 3-year starter.
Last season, Dailey averaged 4.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
“Freshman year, I played post and guard, but sophomore year until now, I’ve just been a center the whole time,” Dailey said. “I think I’ve developed a lot more since even last year really. I’m excited to get on the court and play against other teams.”
The Mustangs’ most versatile player is their other senior, Jeremiah Dobbins. Dobbins has the size to guard posts, but offensively, he stepped in the lead guard spot with Blackford out last season.
“It is nice,” Dobbins said of the team chemistry. “Everyone has already played with each other and had game-time minutes with each other. Everyone is very comfortable playing with each other.”
The key for North Nodaway’s growth this season will be continuing the improvement of the underclassmen.
As a freshman, Mason Richardson showed that he has the athleticism to be an impact player at North Nodaway and averaged 5.4 points with 3.2 rebounds per game.
Ethan Fry and Brice Trimble give the team spacing on the perimeter as the team’s two highest-volume 3-point shooters. Fry averaged 6.2 points per game while Trimble had four points per game on a team-high 25 percent shooting clip from behind the arc.
“We are loaded in the backcourt and that is why we are able to have that point guard by committee,” Jenkins said.
Owen Martin and Preston Hansen also played big roles in the rotation last season for the Mustangs and will be counted on again to provide a lift off the bench.
“We return pretty much everybody from last year’s team,” Jenkins said. “It is nice to have that sense of urgency because these guys know what they want to get accomplished. We had a really good summer. They were all in the gym and weight room all summer long. They have that sense of urgency that they want to get better, they want to improve.”
The Mustangs have been through their lumps the last two seasons and the veterans on the team leave no doubt about the goals for this season.
“Win, that is really all,” Dailey said of the team goals. “We just need to win.”