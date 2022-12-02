Four freshmen started a majority of the season a year ago for the Nodaway Valley girls’ basketball team and the group advanced all the way to the district championship game before falling to Bishop LeBlond.
Now with that core returning for their sophomore seasons, expectations around the program are high.
“This year, we are definitely holding ourselves to that standard again and we want to get back to where we were, if not even better than we were last year,” Nodaway Valley sophomore Savanna Marriott said.
The returning starters are Ava Graham, Paige Hanson, Paidyn Linville and Marriott.
Graham was one of the 275 Conference’s top post players last season as she averaged a double-double with 13 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Defensively, she added over a block per game.
“I trust everyone on my team to be able to do their jobs in the basketball game, just like I hope they trust me to do my job down in the post,” Graham said. “We can’t be a team without everyone doing their job and if I don’t trust them and they don’t trust me, we aren’t going to win games.”
Last season, the entire offense ran through Graham in the post and one of her focuses this season is to expand her offensive game by growing as a ball handler.
“Dribbling — as a post you don’t really have to do it a lot, especially in high school,” Graham said. “But if I want to set myself apart from other posts in our district and conference, my dribbling would help me separate myself. … If I learn how to dribble really well or just learn the basics of dribbling, then I can handle it and I won’t have to stop myself with all the travels I got.”
Coach Mitch Barnes, who has coached this group since their seventh grade year, says one of the biggest keys this year is being able to threaten teams with their 3-point shooting — an area they struggled last season.
“Sometimes I think we relied on (Graham) too much,” Barnes said. “The other girls are going to have to shoot the ball and attack the basket. Those are the things we’re working on — shooting the ball and attacking the basket. … The fact of the matter is that they are going to have to shoot the ball and I have that conversation with them all the time.”
Marriott was the team’s top outside shooter last season with a 27.3 3-point percentage. She was the team’s third-leading scorer at 7.6 points per game and managed to grab 3.1 rebounds with 2.1 assists.
Linville returns this season as the team’s point guard and is another player who could see her 3-point percentage spike after she spent the season with a shoulder brace last season which limited her range of motion and changed her shot. She shot 20.8 percent from 3-point range last season and averaged four points per game.
“I worked through the summer through my shoulder injury and I’m ready to be back 100 percent,” Linville said. “… I am excited to take some more shots this year.”
The point guard filled the stat sheet in other areas with 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game — leading the team in both steals and assists. Despite her shoulder injury, Linville also led the team in charges taken.
“We like to push the pace,” Linville said. “We get told all the time in practice to make the tempo go higher and higher all the time. We just run the court.”
Hanson started on the wing last season for the Thunder, but will likely undergo a position change this season. She was the team’s most consistent defender as a freshman and will be put to more of the test with Kloe Jenkins graduating and Hanson shifting down to be the other post defender next to Graham.
Last season, Hanson averaged 3.7 points per game, but while she’ll be shorter than many of her defensive assignments, her speed will be a big advantage offensively as the Thunder will likely play 4-out around Graham.
“Paige is pretty physical, she’s just not that big yet,” Barnes said. “I’m not worried about the heart and effort that these girls are going to put out.”
The fifth starting spot is likely to go to junior Sydney Marriott — Savanna’s older sister. Marriott was a starter at West Nodaway as a freshman, but with the co-op and influx of talented freshmen, saw her role decreased last season.
She will be the shortest player in the starting five, which gives them a different look from starting Jenkins last season. Sydney Marriott brings an intensity to the defensive end of the floor and will likely make Nodaway Valley’s press defense even more dangerous.
“Sydney is just short, but she has a big heart and tries hard,” Barnes said. “… Syd is going to start. We might put her at the point and move Paidyn off to the 2 or the 3.”
Developing depth behind their starting five will be a big key for the Thunder with the graduations of Piper Hunt, Riley Linville, Reagan Hagey and Jenkins as well as Reganne Fast not returning to the team this season.
“We are going to have some freshmen here that are going to have to grow up pretty fast,” Barnes said. “If they aren’t grown up by the time the ball games start, it is going to have to happen real quick.”