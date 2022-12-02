NV Girls.jpg
Nodaway Valley girls basketball: Front from left, Lilly Embley, Savanna Marriott, Sydney Marriott, Paidyn Linville, Haylee Dawson, Courtney Woods; second row; Bella Walker, Briley Holladay, Kalynn Godsey, Paige Hanson, and Ava Graham.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Four freshmen started a majority of the season a year ago for the Nodaway Valley girls’ basketball team and the group advanced all the way to the district championship game before falling to Bishop LeBlond.

Now with that core returning for their sophomore seasons, expectations around the program are high.

