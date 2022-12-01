Bracxten Rohlmeier and the West Nodaway portion of the Nodaway Valley Thunder boys have been through a lot of transition over the last few years, but with the former Rockets going into their third season with a different coach, Rohlmeier likes where the program is at going into his senior season.
Part of the reason for that excitement is the addition of veteran head coach Shawn Emerson to lead the program.
“I’m ready,” Rohlmeier said. “I’ve been running a lot, trying to get in shape for the season.
“I love Coach Emerson. He is the best. He is fun and he brings the energy.”
Emerson was excited to get back into coaching after taking the last couple years off after most recently coaching the Nodaway-Holt girls.
“I’m excited, very excited,” Emerson said. “I had a chance to work with them this summer. ... Getting back into the boys side, it is one of those where the athleticism is just a change from the girls side, but I was always blessed with girls teams that were really athletic as well.”
Emerson has a lot to work starting with his backcourt where Rohlmeier shifts to point guard after playing the wing next to now-graduated Hunter Dawson the last couple years. After playing a secondary role to Tyler Blay and Dawson to begin his career, Rohlmeier is excited to have his chance to run the offense.
“A lot of them have really taught me how to lead,” Rohlmeier said. “I was always in with the older guys when I was younger in high school, so they have always been helping me learn the way to lead younger people because I was those younger people.
“I love playing the point. I was a point guard but playing with Hunter and also Tyler, they were point guards so I kinda took a step back.”
Last season, Rohlmeier averaged 10.9 points per game. He will also look to up his 1.7 assists per game this season.
“He played a little travel ball down in Kansas City this summer and I had a chance to go watch him play that,” Emerson said. “It is just neat to see kids wanting to take on that challenge of playing at the next level. He did that and I think that helped him out a lot. He is a kid who wants to step up to the challenge and he wants the ball in his hands which is good to see. Just got to make sure we are tempering that and distributing the ball as well.”
Junior Kayden Conn gives the Thunder another dynamic piece in the backcourt after he averaged 10 points per game last season. Conn and Rohlmeier both started the season with a bang as Conn had 19 and Rohlmeier had 18 in a 46-36 season-opening win over King City last Tuesday night.
Junior Michael Cook joins his higher scoring classmates in the backcourt and provides defense and athleticism to the backcourt.
The Thunder lost some size in the frontcourt with the graduation of Dawson Fast, but add a piece with senior Blake Bohannon being added back into the mix after a knee injury limited his production and playing time last season.
“It is nice to come back and get to play again,” Bohannon said. “Last year, I was playing, but I wasn’t at 100 percent and this year, I feel like I’m back to 100 percent.”
Bohannon, who was a guard his freshman and sophomore seasons for Nodaway-Holt, has grown into a post role and in the win over King City, led the team with nine rebounds.
“I’ve never played post before in my life — I used to be short,” Bohannon said. “It is a change for sure.”
Sophomore Preston Jenkins doesn’t have the height of a lot of the centers he goes against, but is one of the strongest players in the area. As a freshman, Jenkins averaged 5.3 rebounds per game and had seven against King City.
“Preston is just a little undersized as a post, but he makes up for that with his toughness down low,” Emerson said.
Against King City, Ethan Rohr and Wyatt Wakely led the Thunder bench. Rohr has worked his way up through the crowded group of West Nodaway guards the last couple seasons. Wakely played a big role two years ago for Nodaway-Holt before taking on a smaller role with the Thunder last season.
“I got some young kids too with our freshmen class and I’m excited to see what they can provide as well, whether that is on the JV or varsity side,” Emerson said.