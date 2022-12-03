Spoofhound wrestling has always found a way to find postseason success despite having fewer numbers than other area teams in recent years. This year, with an increased roster size, Maryville is hopeful for even more success on the mat.
Increasing that participation was something first-year coach Adrean Eskew said from the day he accepted the job, he wanted to do. That has happened with 20 boys out for the sport this season.
“I’m glad that everybody is excited about wrestling,” Eskew said. “The goal was to fill a roster. Now, we are trying.”
The leader of the team is senior heavyweight Kort Watkins who finished in the top eight at the state tournament and just missed out on the state podium by one match.
Watkins has improved each of his three seasons in a Spoofhound singlet and hopes to continue that trend in his final opportunity.
“It definitely fires me up a little bit,” Watkins said. “I’m ready to place, get my medal. I was one match off last year and it was heartbreaking, but I just got to do what I do best and wrestle my matches.
“I wouldn’t say I need one (a state medal), but I need one. And I want one really bad.”
The lighter weights are headlined by the Turner twins, Tucker and Tanner, who have been big parts of the Spoofhound lineup since their freshman seasons.
“I want to see a difference in the wrestling style we have here,” Eskew said. “I want it to be gritty. I want it to be hard working.”
Maven Vette and Zeke Adamson are also back for their senior seasons after wrestling a lot of matches over the years.
“I’ve asked a lot out of these guys early on and they’ve really stepped up to the plate so far,” Eskew said. “I’m really excited to see where they go.”
When Eskew talked about growing numbers in the sport, that went beyond the boys’ team. Seniors Abby Swink and Clara Viau formed a girls team this season after not having a girl go out last year.
“Honestly, just senior year I wanted to try something new,” Swink said. “People have said I’d be good at it so I kinda followed their word and gave it a shot.”
Two of the captains for Spoofhound softball decided they wanted to try a new sport after the season ended and have enjoyed it so far.
“Win as many matches as I can as an inexperienced wrestler,” Viau said. “It is going to take a toll since I don’t know much, but I’m going to try my best.”