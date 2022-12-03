MHS Wrestling.jpg
Maryville wrestling: Front from left, Brody White, Logan Henderson, Xaeden Domenden, Tanner Turner, Preston Adwell, Dayn Henderson, Blake Wallace; second row; Cash Dew, Clara Viau, Zeke Adamson, Maven Vette, Kort Watkins, Adrian McGee, Abby Swink, Tucker Turner; third row; Lucas Duff, Oleg Fedoruk, Xander Brown, Kole Zarbano, Brody Shepherd, Sadler Viau and Grayson Hess.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

Spoofhound wrestling has always found a way to find postseason success despite having fewer numbers than other area teams in recent years. This year, with an increased roster size, Maryville is hopeful for even more success on the mat.

Increasing that participation was something first-year coach Adrean Eskew said from the day he accepted the job, he wanted to do. That has happened with 20 boys out for the sport this season.

