All players that transition from being underclassmen to upperclassmen face new challenges, but few face as stark as changes as Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler underwent last season.
The two seniors were elevated from a role where they played off Kansas State point guard Serena Sundell and were deadly complimentary pieces on one of the state’s best teams. Last season, the team became Vierthaler and Pettlon’s to lead as the only two returning starters and only two upperclassmen on the entire roster.
They led the Spoofhounds to a 15-10 record and district runner-up finish. Now, the Hounds return their entire roster going into Kelly Obley’s second season as head coach.
“We have everyone coming back which gives me a lot of confidence considering how well we did last year,” Vierthaler said. “I’m feeling really good about this team.”
Pettlon returns to the point guard spot this season after averaging 12.8 points and shot 31 percent from 3-point range last season.
“I feel really lucky that Anastyn is our point guard,” Obley said. “She has played a lot of basketball at a very high quality. She is the coach on the floor, which makes everyone else around her much better. I trust her completely to run the show and she handles that pressure well.”
Her playmaking also increased without Sundell to lean on and figures to grow more this season with her supporting cast having a year of experience.
“Just having the chemistry with our team and playing again with these girls is amazing,” Pettlon said. “Usually you lose people and it goes downhill and you have to build it back up, but with these girls, it is like the same thing.”
One of the members of that supporting cast who should really help Pettlon this season is her backcourt partner Jalea Price. Price was an immediate starter as a freshman and finished as the team’s third-leading scorer at 8.3 points per game. She shot 35 percent from three, 48 percent from the field and 92 percent from the foul line.
On the wing, Ryesen Stiens did all the dirty work for the Spoofhounds last year. Starting all season, she shot less than twice a game, but was one of the team’s top rebounders and defenders.
“Ryesen has put in a ton of work this summer — not only with some of the workouts that we’ve done, but also in her own time, she’s been in the gym,” Obley said. “She is coming in with a lot of confidence.”
Vierthaler leads the frontcourt after being the team’s most effective shooter and scorer last season. The Central Missouri signee averaged 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a junior. Her shooting percentages were even more impressive with 54 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 81 percent from the foul line.
“I love our offense,” Vierthaler said. “I love that she allows us to spread the court and allows us to create our own opportunities and opportunities for everyone else.”
Last season, junior Ava Dumke joined the starting lineup and gave the Spoofhounds’ additional length on the interior — scoring 6.3 points and grabbing 3.7 rebounds.
“Ava is the ultimate competitor,” Obley said. “She goes hard every single possession. Obviously, she is coming back from a knee injury and it is going to take a little bit of time to get her to 100 percent.”
Dumke injured her knee this offseason and missed volleyball season. She has played to start the season, but her injury gave sophomore Rylee Hornbuckle the chance to play a bigger role.
“Constantly hustling,” Obley said of Hornbuckle. “She runs in transition every time.”
Hornbuckle is just part of the sophomore class primed to add to the depth for the Spoofhounds this year. Addison Weldon, Alyssa Cunningham and Makayla Yaple all played big roles off the bench last season and will be looking to grow from that experience this year.
“Addi Weldon has had a really great preseason,” Obley said. “She brings an ability to drive the ball offensively to the basket and put a lot of pressure on defenses. Alyssa Cunningham is such a strong presence defensively. She is willing to get in and fight for position and just compete every possession.”
Setting high goals is not something new to this group of Spoofhounds, but they have never gone into a season with this situation — an entire team back for a second year together.
“Obviously, our goal every single year is to win districts, win conference and get better every single game, every single practice,” Vierthaler said. “It is the goal every year. I can’t wait to see what happens because I do think that they are all very possible.”