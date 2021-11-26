Last season was a tough one for North Nodaway as injuries to key players piled up as the year went along.
Saylor Brown and Kelsey Barcus each suffered torn ACLs midseason which depleted the team’s frontcourt.
“Right now, we are just trying to work back to what we were before,” Brown said. “After we get there, we are going to be a very powerful team both offensively and defensively.”
Losing Saylor Brown was also big because it changed the way the team played defensively. North Nodaway had enjoyed seeing Saryn Brown and her sister at the top of the press.
“Now that I’m back, it is just exciting to be a part of this team because I’m ready to see what we can do,” Brown said. “Being one of the starting five, I’m going to help lead this team to great things. ... I’m recovered and I’m ready to play some basketball.”
Saryn Brown was a freshman last season and it was the first year that the two sisters had been able to play together.
“I think last year we were really robbed of something special with Saylor and Saryn getting to play together on the defensive side,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “They are going to be a lot of fun to watch together. They just read each other. ... Saylor really pushes Saryn. I think you are going to see a whole other level in Saryn’s game because Saylor is going to be there to push her.”
Now with those two back leading the pressure defense, that should change the way the team plays and increase the pace.
As a freshman, Saryn Brown averaged 8.2 points per game and 5.7 rebounds.
The player who will be most affected by the return to a fast pace is junior point guard Jacquelyn Cline who inherits the full lead-guard responsibilities this year following the graduation of Jadon Dobbins.
“I just try to be more confident in what I am doing and not second-guess,” Cline said. “I am trying to be a little bit more vocal.”
Cline was the team’s top scorer last season at 15.4 points per game. She also averaged 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.5 assists per game.
“Jackie is just impressive,” Jackson said. “One place that she has really grown is knowing when she needs to step up and knowing when she needs to create for others. That has been really fun to watch.”
Cline played club basketball with a team, Pure Prep, out of Des Moines, Iowa, this summer.
“I worked a lot on defense with them, so my man-to-man has improved a lot,” Cline said. “Playing in the summer helps with different paces of basketball and bettering you I.Q.”
Joining the Brown sisters and Cline in the backcourt is sophomore Lauren Herndon, who had her role increase following the injuries last season.
“Lauren is getting their point guard wise,” Cline said. “Without Jadon, it is basically me for point guards, so she has been working on that more.”
One of the team’s best shooters, Herndon averaged 8.6 points and seven rebounds per game.
“Offensively, she is probably one of the most confident sophomores you are going to find around the area,” Jackson said. “... We did open gym the other day and she was lighting it up anywhere she wanted to. We give a lot of trouble about being the ‘Little Herndon’ and whatever, but she is stepping in and being a big Herndon when she has to.”
The fifth spot in the starting lineup is another post position where Ellaina Renfro and Barcus each have experience.
The Mustangs opened the season on Tuesday by hosting North Harrison.
The Mustangs are the two seed in next week’s PVI Tournament. They will play Union Star on Monday at 7:30 p.m., and then Stewartsville/Osborn on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Both games are in Burlington Junction.
“I really want to go out with a lot of wins,” Saylor Brown said. “This PVI Tournament coming up, I’m really excited for.
“... Getting a trophy this early for us, that would just set the bar for how much more we have to work for the other trophies and other wins.”