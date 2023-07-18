A 7-run fourth inning for the Joplin All-Stars was just the thing to turn the state championship game on Monday night as the boys from Joplin attempted to dethrone the defending state champions, the Northwest Missouri All-Stars.
Unfortunately for Joplin, it didn’t turn the game the way they hoped. Northwest responded to Joplin pulling within 10-8 and scored the game’s final 12 runs for a 22-8 victory and a Senior League state championship.
Northeast Nodaway junior Landon Wilmes, who was 4-for-4 in the game, provided the cushion in the top of the fifth with a 2-out, 3-run double. The shot to center field made the score 15-8 going into the bottom of the fifth inning.
That was all Platte Valley junior Landon Wiederholt needed as he came in to pitch in the fifth and completely shut down the Joplin bats. Wiederholt threw two no-hit innings of relief.
Wiederholt helped himself in the top of the sixth inning with a 2-run double to plate Drew Dack and Justin Miller. He scored on a wild pitch and Northwest continued to add on until the score was 22-8 and it was nearly 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
The late-night affair ended with the group of boys from Platte Valley, Northeast Nodaway, Albany, Maysville and King City keeping the Senior League title in the northwest corner of the state.
In addition to Wilmes’ 4-for-4, 5-RBI night — Wiederholt had a 2-for-4 game with four runs batted in while Dack was 1-for-4 with two walks, three runs scored and two RBI.
Maysville’s Carson Bray was the game’s winning pitcher with three innings of 1-hit ball. He allowed one earned run and a walk with two strikeouts.
The team advances to the regional tournament with a schedule yet to be announced.