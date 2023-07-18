23-07-13 NW Team.jpg
Buy Now

The Northwest All-Stars Senior League team won the state championship early on Tuesday morning in DeSoto. Pictured is from the district championship last week in Bethany. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

A 7-run fourth inning for the Joplin All-Stars was just the thing to turn the state championship game on Monday night as the boys from Joplin attempted to dethrone the defending state champions, the Northwest Missouri All-Stars.

Unfortunately for Joplin, it didn’t turn the game the way they hoped. Northwest responded to Joplin pulling within 10-8 and scored the game’s final 12 runs for a 22-8 victory and a Senior League state championship.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags