CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Southwest Livingston came into Saturday’s state title game against North Andrew with a desire to avenge last year’s title game loss. The Cardinals entered having held the state’s number one spot for most of the season, providing the Wildcats with ammunition to prove people wrong.
The Cardinals and Wildcats traded scores early in the game; North Andrew methodically moving down the field, while Southwest Livingston used its high-pace offense to score quickly. In the end, the Wildcats earned their first ever state championship with a 52-34 win.
“It’s special,” Wes Hughes said. “We talked about all week about how it felt with it being 30 years since we made it to state and then getting blown out last year. I heard about it I watched it, and it didn’t feel good to me to watch my friends go out there, give it their best and not come out on top. It was special to be the first ones.”
The biggest loss in Saturday’s game may have come before the final whistle as the Cardinals lost starting running back Hayden Ecker to a significant knee injury on their second drive of the game. The sophomore led North Andrew with 1,700 yards rushing this season. Ecker had eight carries for 35 yards and a touchdown before the injury.
“He’s iced up and I think they’re going to have it looked at, but the impact on the game was huge,” North Andrew coach Dwyane Williams said. “I felt like as a team, we took a bit of a dip there for a second. We’ve not dealt with that specific kind of thing in a game this year and that kind of set us back a little bit. We had to kind of it get regrouped, but he’s kind of the spark in the backfield.”
The Cardinals used the combination of Ecker and quarterback Carson Thomas to drive down the field on the game’s opening drive to score first. North Andrew ran the ball eight times for 47 yards to take a 6-0 lead.
“We really had a hard time stopping North Andrew early on and that was expected because they’re a really good football team,” Southwest coach Oren Magruder said. “I joked with the boys that we’d be okay because we always stink on the first drive on defense and that’s been pretty true all year.”
The Wildcats answered with its patented style of offense with a five-play, 37-yard drive that took just 59 seconds. Ethan Hoerr tied the game with the first of his three touchdowns in the game.
North Andrew’s response was a replica of its first drive. The Cardinals ran the ball 12 times for 42 yards on a drive that took almost five and half minutes off the clock. Thomas ended the drive with a one-yard touchdown on fourth and goal.
Senior running back Patrick Warren took all over 14 seconds to tie the game once again. Warren caught a nine-yard pass on first down, then sprung around the left side of the line for a 50-yard touchdown run.
Sophomore Andrew Goff took the place of Ecker for the Cardinals on the ensuing drive. Goff struggled to find success running the ball on the first drive without Ecker, rushing six times for 13 yards. North Andrew’s drive ended when they failed to convert on fourth and two.
The Southwest Livingston offense had little trouble moving the ball, though. Hughes connected with receivers Parker Keeney for 15 yards and then Hoerr once again for a 29-yard touchdown.
Both defenses held the opposing offense out of the end zone on each other drives after the Hoerr touchdown. But it was the Cardinals who’s offense was unable to find any sort of rhythm in the second quarter, accumulating just 39 yards of offense on its final 15 plays of the half.
Hughes and Warren had continued success running the ball on the North Andrew defense. The Wildcats’ backfield mates combined for 64 yards on five carries on Southwest’s final drive of the half. Hughes capped off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 30-14 halftime lead.
Hoerr opened the second half with his third touchdown reception of the game, putting the Cardinals in a hole they weren’t able to crawl out of. The senior receiver led the Wildcats with four receptions for 74 yards.
The North Andrew offense found some life late in the second half with touchdown runs from Thomas, Goff and Clayton Linville. Williams said his defense just didn’t make the plays necessary to win the game.
“We live and die on turnovers, and we didn’t force a single turnover today,” Williams said. “I really think that was a huge difference in the game. We’ve jumped out in front of everybody the last few weeks 14, 16 and even 20 points at times. Today, we weren’t able to do that and dropped a few interceptions and built up a few injuries along the way. In the end, they had more speed than we can deal with, they got the edge on us and it turned into a track meet. We’re not built for track meets and kind of got away from us a little bit.”
Goff led the Cardinals with 129 of the team’s 271 rushing yards. Thomas finished with 64 yards on 21 carries and Linville had 42 yards on five carries.
Thomas and Linville are two of the five seniors graduating this year. Linville said this season has been all about proving they belong.
“Having a reason to come out in the games to prove people wrong that we deserve to be here and we’re supposed to be here,” Linville said.
Williams said that when he took over at North Andrew in 2018, the head coach told the team that he expected three things and that following those steps is what allowed the Cardinals to reach the title game.
“My very first player’s meeting I had in 2018, I wrote three things on the board,” Williams said. “The first thing was identity because every great football team has an identity. We said from this day forward that this is who we’re going to be and it’s going to be great for us and at times it’s going to be our achilles heel. The things that make you good, make you bad and that’s true in life.
“We set an identity back in 2018 and we worked towards it all the way through and everybody strays at times and this year we didn’t stray. The other two things I wrote were win the line of scrimmage and love. It sounds corny, but we tell each other that we love each other every day. That matters in times like this and it matters when you’re having a tough season, good season, it doesn’t matter.”
For Southwest, the arrival of Hughes was key in getting back to the title game. Hughes carried the ball 20 times for 152 yards. The senior quarterback also completed 15 of 26 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns.
“When I’d come back I’d visit, but I hadn’t talked to Patrick for like seven years until May or something like that,” Hughes said. “I asked him if he was cool with me moving back and he said, ‘Duh!’. Then he said, ‘Well, you’re moving back, so let’s go win a state championship.’ I said okay, let’s do it.”
The Wildcats relied heavily on their senior class—a class that consisted of 11 players. Magruder said that today is a bittersweet moment for him.
“It’s bittersweet because these seniors have meant so much to me,” Magruder said. “It’s really hard thinking about the legacy that these guys left and not being able to be their coach anymore.
“I always think about the movie 'Friday Night Lights' where he’s taking the names off of the board and that is so true, and it hurts so much as a coach. They’ve meant so much to you as a person and as a coach. You start taking those names off and getting ready for next year and I’m not ready for that yet.”
The two teams were thought of as the top teams in the state for much of the season. Southwest used their ranking as the number two team as motivation in taking down the Cardinals for their state title.
“I’m always looking for a little motivation,” Magruder said. “I told them today in the locker room that they’re still that team that is unranked, you’re still that team that after last year’s seniors left was going to take a step back this year and still that team that every big game, doesn’t get picked to win. I just wanted them to play with a little bit of extra motivation. I always reinforce that idea that you’re the underdog.”