OSBORN, Mo. — It ended on a short hop, giving the Stewartsville-Osborn Wildcards a 6-5 win over the North Nodaway Mustangs on Monday evening in Osborn. But for the Mustangs, the sting gave way to smiles and positivity after going toe-to-toe against a team that outscored them by 14 runs in their last two matchups.

“We came focused, we came ready to hit the ball, we came ready to field the ball, and we came out and did a job,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “I told them, it’s a huge building block to where we can go from here. Now our expectation is now we have to play above this level from here on out.

