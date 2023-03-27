OSBORN, Mo. — It ended on a short hop, giving the Stewartsville-Osborn Wildcards a 6-5 win over the North Nodaway Mustangs on Monday evening in Osborn. But for the Mustangs, the sting gave way to smiles and positivity after going toe-to-toe against a team that outscored them by 14 runs in their last two matchups.
“We came focused, we came ready to hit the ball, we came ready to field the ball, and we came out and did a job,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “I told them, it’s a huge building block to where we can go from here. Now our expectation is now we have to play above this level from here on out.
“Me and Coach (Cody) Bix talked about how this is probably the best game we’ve seen in the two and a half years that we’ve been here.”
Starting pitcher Ethan Fry got the offense going with a leadoff walk in the top of the first. Darron Bix followed that up with a single to right field, giving the Mustangs runners on first and second with no outs.
Stewartsville-Osborn starting pitcher Brennon Lundy retired the next two batters with a fielder’s choice and a strikeout. But Andrew Phillips wouldn’t let North Nodaway leave the first inning empty handed, driving in two runs with a single to center field.
“Hitting was the biggest improvement that I saw,” Aydan Blackford said. “The pitching was a lot better than it has been, but we still have some things to clean up and hopefully win some games this season.”
Fry started the bottom of the first with a fly out to left field, but back-to-back walks provided the Wildcards with a chance to cut into the Mustangs’ lead. Stewartsville-Osborn didn’t wait long to do so as Lundy drove in both runs with a double to center field.
After sitting down the Mustangs in order, the Wildcards found themselves with runners in scoring position once again in the bottom of the second. Fry allowed a 2-out single and a walk before striking out Chance Gibson to end the inning and the threat.
The Mustangs started the top of the third with a pop out and a ground out. Blackford kept the inning alive with a double to left field, then scored on a single by Blaine Clements.
After living on the edge through the first few innings, the Wildcards finally broke through against Fry in the bottom of the third. Fry allowed a single, a fielder’s choice, and a single to the inning’s first three batters. Fry struck out the fourth batter, but a double steal put runners on second and third with two outs.
Troy Corkins then doubled to left field, scoring two runs and giving Stewartsville-Osborn a 4-3 lead. Fry walked the next batter and then allowed a single that scored the Wildcards’ third run of the inning.
Fry cut the lead to one in the top of the fourth with an RBI single, scoring Brice Trimble. The Mustangs tied the game in the fifth inning on an RBI double from Mason Richardson.
Stewartsville-Osborn limited the damage in the fifth with a double play and then a strikeout by Braxton Gibson.
The Wildcards took to plate with the game still tied in the bottom of the seventh. Trimble forced a groundout to the inning’s first batter, then allowed a single Diesel Griffin.
Griffin advanced to third on a groundout, setting the Wildcards’ Aiden Matthews up with a chance to win the game with two outs. Matthews did just that with a short hop to second base, scoring Griffin.
Fry pitched 4 1/3 innings in the loss with five runs, five hits, five walks, and four strikeouts.
“He battled and got stuck in some pretty big situations,” Jenkins said. “I know he had one situation with second and third with no outs and he got out of it. Then he had another with second and third with one out and he got out of it. That’s kudos to him for barring down and pitching strikes and our fielders for having his back.”
The Mustangs finished with eight hits in their best offensive performance thus far. Richardson led the team with two of those eight hits.
North Nodaway will be back on the road this Thursday as they travel to South Holt. The Knights are 2-1 this season and coming off of an 8-2 win over East Atchison.
“Confidence, that’s the big thing,” Blackford said. “We have to know that we can. That’s a conference team that will probably have a good season and we lost to them by one. We need to have the confidence to keep playing like this the rest of the season.”