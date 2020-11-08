COLUMBIA, Mo. — The West Nodaway trophy case will require some reorganizing after the cross-country team's trip to Columbia on Saturday.
It was the first time the Rockets had qualified a team for state in program history, and they made sure to not come home empty handed. West Nodaway earned the fourth-place trophy.
“It is huge for the whole program,” West Nodaway coach Colton Blay said. “Going back to '12 when it first started, I never would have imagined having a whole team up here, let alone actually placing.”
Senior Tyler Blay was the star of the afternoon for the Rockets. Blay won the individual Class 1 State Championship in dominating fashion, finishing over 33 seconds ahead of second-place runner David Held of Plato. Held's time was closer to 13th-place than to Blay's.
“It feels amazing,” Blay said. “We worked hard for this all throughout the summer. Since track got canceled, we started working hard and it is paying off as a team and individually.”
For much of the race, it was a much a neck and neck race with The Principia's Rex Heath and Blay. Blay led the two runners a majority of the way around the 5,000-meter course, but just before the 4,000-meter mark, Heath passed Blay.
A year ago, Blay placed second in the race and was determined not to allow that to happen as a senior. Blay retook the lead and turned the pace even higher. Blay's endurance was too much for Heath who fell back before wobbling the last hundred feet or so and eventually crawling over the finish line in third place.
“I was like, 'You know what, you trained so hard for this, confidence, pull it through, just dig deep,'” Blay said.
Blay finished the race with a 16:30.3 — a 12-second improvement from a year ago when he had to push all the way to the finish to try and win the race.
“I don't even have words for Tyler right now,” Colton Blay said. “I'll be honest, I was on the backside of that 4K and I was hauling ass to get back to the finish line. I didn't see him finish so I thought he got second. Then all of a sudden, everybody in screaming and yelling.
“I was looking around and was like 'Why are we yelling? He got second.' And they were like, 'No, he got him, he got him.' I about died, so I ran around here, hopped the fence, got in trouble. I hopped the fence, saw him and he was like 'No. 1, baby.' I have so many emotions right now.”
In the tougher conditions on Saturday, last season's champion Jace Cavness from the Fulton School fell back to 18th and over a minute slower.
Tyler Blay's improvement is no accident though, he has put in the work to earn it.
“During the summer, I was averaging like 77 to 80 miles a week, and then during the season, I was averaging 60 and putting in speed work,” Tyler Blay said.
That workload has allowed him to go from 21st in the district meet as a sophomore to second in the state as a junior and now to a state champion as a senior.
“I have watched this kid literally grow up to be what he is today,” Colton Blay said. “I can't even take any of the credit because he did it all himself. He has done the research. He has done the mileage. And, oh my God, this kid has literally just formed himself into what he is today.”
You can't win a team trophy with just one great runner, however. The Rockets' depth has earned them the addition to the trophy case.
Senior Duke Ingraham came across the line in 10th with a 17:30.6. Ingraham has been the constant for the Rockets over the years as the team has grown.
“It feels really good,” Ingraham said. “More than just getting top-10, finishing fourth as a team is just amazing. That has been what I've been hoping for since freshman year.”
Ingraham was the team's No. 1 runner as a freshman and sophomore. He finishes the year as a 4-time state qualifier and now 2-time state medalist.
Freshman Riley Blay also medaled, finishing 16th. Blay was the top finisher among freshmen with the next highest-placing freshman taking 30th.
“As a freshman being in you first state meet, the stuff can get to you, the adrenaline, the people, the pressure, but man, he showed up today,” Colton Blay said.
Though he was the youngest among the medalists, he finished fast. He was in 38th after the first 1,000 meters, then 23rd after 2,000, 17th after 3,000 and 4,000, and moved up to 16th at the finish line. The top six runners for the Rockets each moved up at least one spot in the last 1,000 meters.
“I usually have a hard time getting out the first mile, but then the second and third mile, I'm just passing people left and right,” Riley Blay said.
Senior Preston Bateman moved up four spots in those last 1,000 meters to earn 67th. Bateman's story is unique as he is a star defensive back for the North-West Nodaway football team, but comes and runs as many cross-country events as he can.
“I don't think almost anybody in the state can do that — to play both and be where he is physically,” Colton Blay said.
Freshman Keevin Maupin was 137th with his place making the Rockets' team trophy official.
“This is his first year of ever doing sports,” Colton Blay said. “Especially at this kind of level, the way he has formed himself as a runner, I couldn't ask for anything more. He dropped a whole minute today on his PR.”
Junior Braden Mires and senior Grant Adkins finished 163rd and 171st respectively.
The Rockets will have big shoes to fill next season with the graduations of Tyler Blay, Ingraham, Bateman and Adkins; but the Rocket senior class has spent four years building a tradition, and they have the hardware to show for it.
“Representing West Nodaway and bringing home hardware, we don't have the best winning (tradition) up there right now and I'm hoping it changes,” Tyler Blay said. “But we are going to start right now, and I am so glad to be a part of it.”