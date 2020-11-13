BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Tyler Blay spent last weekend winning a state championship in his final cross-country race in a West Nodaway uniform. Less than a week later, the Rocket senior announced where he'd be suiting up next cross-country season.
The Class 1 state champion signed with Missouri Western on Friday to join its cross country and track and field programs.
“The coach over there (Cody Ingold), he is absolutely amazing,” Blay said. “This year running a Mo-West, I met some of my teammates there and I felt like I had a connection with them already, just first meeting them. They are great people over there.”
For Blay, the decision is a culmination of years of work to play sports on the next level. That journey started with basketball where he was an instant impact player as a freshman, and he is already a 1,000-point scorer.
As a sophomore, Blay joined the Rocket cross-country team. The team was coached by his father Bill Blay, and his brother Riley Blay was a rising talent in the West Nodaway junior high program.
“It means so much to me,” Blay said. “I started this sport a year and a half ago, like taking it seriously. Now, I'm signing with a dream school of mine to carry on a sport that I love.”
Blay would run middle of the pack during most meets as a sophomore, behind fellow Rockets Duke Ingraham and Preston Bateman, but between his sophomore and junior seasons, he made a leap.
Blay fully dedicated himself to the sport. He started running 80 miles a week and completely changing his diet.
The hard work paid off for Blay as he was the Class 1 state runner-up as a junior. The hard work continued though, and Blay became a state champion in 2015.
“Basically, that is what (Ingold) likes is my development,” Blay said. “I started out my sophomore year as a 21-minute runner on average then I chopped five minutes off of that.”
Blay is the first athlete at West Nodaway to sign with a college program since Class of 2015 football player Trevor Meyer signed with Graceland University.