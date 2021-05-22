JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Saturday is the last day the West Nodaway Rockets will be represented in athletics as they are co-oping with Nodaway-Holt to form the Nodaway Valley Thunder in all sports beginning next year.
Tyler and Riley Blay started that final day as Rockets in about as good of fashion as possible. The brothers finished first and third in the 3,200-meter run.
“It is a great rep for the school,” Tyler Blay said. “It is great to bring another one home.”
Tyler Blay set a new Class 1 State Championships meet record with a 9:34.46 — by over two seconds.
“It feels amazing,” Tyler Blay said. “My last 3,200 ever with a West Nodaway Rocket shirt on. I’m hyped.”
The senior set that mark despite a constant rain falling during the race. The Missouri Western commit pulled away from Calvary Lutheran’s Kyle Hagemeyer in the final couple laps.
“I love running in the rain,” Tyler Blay said.
Hagemeyer finished with a 9:57.92.
Riley Blay made a late charge to get within 10 seconds of Hagemeyer with a 10:06.52. The freshman was the only freshman in the top 10.
“I feel like held together pretty well and stuck to my race plan,” Riley Blay said.
Riley is looking forward to going for that top spot on the podium next season.
Mound CIty’s Lane Zembles was fourth in the race, giving northwest Missouri three in the top four.
“When I came in, Lane was the top dog,” Tyler Blay said. “We battled forever now and it is amazing to come into this environment and made that area look good.”
The Blay brothers will have another chance to climb the podium this afternoon in the 1,600-meter run. Tyler is seeded first and Riley is seeded second. That race will be the final athletic event for West Nodaway.