BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — West Nodaway goes into almost every game with a size disadvantage, but in Friday’s 73-63 loss to Worth County in the Northwest Missouri Tournament, the Rockets’ lack of size was exposed as bad as it has been all year.
Led by Jackson Runde, Aydan Gladstone and Alex Rinehart, the Tigers dominated the rebounding battle, and no amount of hot shooting by the Rockets could overcome it.
West Nodaway’s size problems became more of a glaring weakness after the team lost forward Grant Adkins to a season-ending injury.
“We have to get better,” West Nodaway senior Tyler Blay said. “We knew coming into the season that we weren’t a very big team and we lost our biggest guy on the team, which was a huge loss. We all have to step up communicate and know where each other are at.”
West Nodaway did try to stay in the game with the 3-pointer as they connected on 11 from distance including six by junior Hunter Dawson who led all scorers with 25 points.
Worth County’s ‘Big 3’ scorers were too dominant though as Runde scored 21, Rinehart netted 20, and Gladstone had 17. Runde hit four 3-pointers, but Rinehart and Gladstone did on their damage against the interior of the Rocket defense.
The two teams traded blows early in the contest with the Rockets seizing an early lead at 9-5 on a Bracxten Rohlmeier 3-pointer. Worth County roared back with a 8-0 run capped by a Gladstone steal and layup. West Nodaway came back with its own 9-0 run triggered by a Dawson 3-pointer and capped by a Dawson Fast bucket.
West Nodaway took a 18-17 lead into the second quarter, but that was the final lead the Rockets held. Runde, Gladstone and Rinehart each scored to start the quarter on a 6-0 run. After Dawson connected on 1-of-2 from the foul line, Runde scored against and Grant Cameron hit a 3-pointer for a 28-19 Tiger lead.
The Rockets briefly fought back with a Rohlmeier score and a Kaydon Conn 3-pointer, but Rinehart finished the half with 4-straight points to give Worth County a 32-24 lead at halftime.
The third quarter continued to get away from West Nodaway as Worth County’s lead grew to 48-26.
“Offensively, there are going to be periods of time when the ball is just not falling through the rim, but one thing we have to get better at is guarding and play playing defense on a consistent basis with all-out effort and continuous rotation and being disciplined,” West Nodaway coach Brandon Phipps said.
The Rockets attempted to shoot their way back into the game in the fourth quarter.
Blay hit a 3-pointer to get within 15, but on the next possession, Gladstone grabbed on offensive rebound and scored easily on the interior.
Dawson hit a 3-pointer on the next trip to get within 14 points, but the Tigers kicked out an offensive rebound on the ensuing possession to Runde for a 3-pointer.
Dawson hit another 3-pointer on the next possession, but Gladstone hauled in another offensive rebound and put-back.
The Rockets made 3-pointers on 3-straight possessions, but only cut into the lead by two points because they couldn’t collect a defensive rebound.
Another put-back, this time by Rinehart, pushed the lead by to 18. At one point, 11-straight points by the Tigers came on second-chance opportunities.
“We know we aren’t the biggest guys, but there was really no excuse for not being physical around the rim,” Phipps said. “We tried to jump with them and they were jumping a little higher. It doesn’t work like that, you have to make sure you find a body and then go get the ball.”
West Nodaway continued to shoot it well with 29 fourth-quarter points, but couldn’t get enough stops to truly threaten the lead by getting within single digs.
In addition to Dawson’s 25, Rohlmeier had 17 and Blay had 14. Fast had four and Conn added three.
The Rockets will meet another very tall opponent with Rock Port in the third-place game of the Northwest Missouri Tournament on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
“Physicality,” Blay said on what will be needed moving forward. “Rock Port is basically the same team as them, but bigger. We definitely have to improve the boards to get that win.”