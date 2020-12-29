BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Tim Conn had to learn a lot about his team on Monday as the Rockets went up against North Harrison in Burlington Junction.
The Rockets were without starting guards Piper Hunt, who broke her hand in practice, and Erin Cook, who was out of town. Nevertheless, the Rockets (1-5) fought hard before falling to the Shamrocks (4-3) 44-26.
“I thought that we did a nice job considering that we only had one practice and even in that one practice Piper had broken her hand, so we didn't have any time to put anything in,” Conn said. “So it is a rework of the lineup with only one true guard left.”
The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle with freshman Sydney Marriott assuming full control of the Rocket offense as the only true guard available to play. Five different Rockets scored in the first quarter as the teams went into the second quarter tied at 9-9.
“It was definitely a little scary being a freshman, having to do that and not knowing what I was going to be doing until the game started,” Marriott said. “Shout out to my posts and the other guards who stepped up who really helped me and the whole team.”
Marriott gave her team a 10-9 lead with a free throw to open the second, but the Shamrocks answered with a 4-0 run. West Nodaway tied the game at 14-14 with Riley Linville hitting a foul shot, missing the second, and Reagan Hagey collecting a put-back for an unconventional 3-point play.
The Rockets took the lead with a 3-point play by Hagey to make the score 18-17.
North Harrison star Emma Craig closed the half with her own personal 5-0 run though and the Shamrocks went into the break with a 22-18 lead.
Things quickly went off the rails for a tired Rocket team with only six girls suited up. The Shamrocks took control of the game with a 13-0 run to open the second half — making it an 18-0 run in total.
“We've definitely got to work on staying consistent throughout the entire game,” Hagey said.
The Rockets tried to fight back late in the third quarter, but the Shamrocks took a 39-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
West Nodaway's legs were gone in the fourth quarter as they failed to convert a field goal and were just 4-of-12 from the free-throw line in the period.
“We were tired obviously with low numbers,” Marriott said. “We just couldn't get shots to fall.”
Conn says he was proud of the team's effort under tough circumstances. Marriott had to play every minute of the game and handled the ball for a vast majority of the game.
“At the beginning of the season, I played very timid and shy,” Marriott said. “Now I'm more confident with myself.”
Although, she says she missed playing alongside Hunt and Cook, Marriott believes the experience that some of the lesser-experienced players got on Monday will help the team moving forward.
“I was happy to play with all the girls and build better bonds on the court, so that when (Hunt and Cook) get back, we have a better bond with everyone playing together,” Marriott said.
Hagey led the Rockets with 11 points while Linville had six and Marriott had five. Emily Ricketts and Anastyn Nielson each had two points.
North Harrison was paced by Jay Robins with 16 points while Craig had 12. Camden Castleberry had eight and Trendi Johnson had six and Halle Morgan had two.
West Nodaway will be back in action on Monday when they host East Atchison.
“Hopefully we don't get snowed out and we can work on conditioning, because we are going to be short for a little while,” Conn said.