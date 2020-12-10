BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — West Nodaway's season opener came about a week and a half later than planned, but the Rockets made sure to celebrate being back on the court in style. West Nodaway rolled to a 77-28 victory over Essex (Iowa) on Thursday night in Burlington Junction.
“We came out ready to play,” West Nodaway coach Brandon Phipps said. “We were eager to play. We got a late start so I think it was good to get that first game in. I think we did some good things, but we have some things we can adjust and do better at. Overall, a good first night.”
The Rockets managed the statement win without returning 1,000-point scorer Tyler Blay as he was held out with injury. Scoring wasn't a problem for West Nodaway (1-0) though.
“It started with our defense,” West Nodaway junior point guard Hunter Dawson said. “We played as a whole team with our defense. The defense made our offense better. We moved the ball, got good looks and scored.”
The Rockets took immediate command of the game in the first quarter as they out-scored Essex (1-3) 27-1 in the first quarter. Dawson was the catalyst of the early success with 12 points in the first period alone.
The Rockets utilized their attacking pressure defense early on and knocked the Trojans out of any sense of offensive rhythm.
“They didn't look like they wanted to run,” Dawson said. “We used that to our advantage. We are a very fast team and that's what we want to do.”
Essex got its first field goal early on in the second quarter to cut the lead to 31-5, but the Rockets kept their foot on the gas and built the lead to 45-7 at halftime.
Fast was both how the Rockets played and who controlled the middle portion of the game. Junior guard Dawson Fast led the team with 26 points and was unstoppable for the Trojans in the open floor.
“We don't always have the biggest guys, but we have speed,” Fast said. “That is what we do in practice, push it 100 percent every day — run, run, run.”
The 49-point victory is the largest margin of victory for the Rockets in a game since they defeated Union Star 75-20 in February of 2016.
The Rockets starting backcourt of Dawson and Fast scored 49 combined points with Fast netting 26 and Dawson finishing with 23.
“Our guard play is pretty, pretty good right now,” Phipps said. “They have spent time in the gym and developed their game inside and out. I'm just proud of those two. I think they are going to be making their names known around here.”
Without Blay, Grant Adkins became the team's primary post threat and he was dynamic, working with his guards and making plays at the rim. Adkins finished with 14 points.
“He has just really bought in to developing his game,” Phipps said. “He runs the floor well. … I trust him to work around the rim, do what he does, run the court and play his game.”
Bracxten Rohlmeier added five points while Trace Coate had three and Ethan Rohr, Riley Blay and Jordan Phillips each added two.
“We are on the right track, but I think everyone needs to get on the same mindset,” Fast said. “That way we can get to over .500 and get that winning culture that we want.”
Essex was led by Tucker Hadden with 14 points.
West Nodaway will face a stiffer test on Friday night when they travel to Albany to face a 3-1 Warriors team.
“We are going to prove something this year,” Dawson said.