BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — Brandon Phipps knew it was simply a matter of time. With the shooters West Nodaway has at its disposal, eventually the Rockets were going to heat up from behind the arc and they did just that in the third quarter of Monday's 84-62 victory over North Harrison.
“We just kept doing what we do,” the Rocket head coach said. “We just kept chipping away. The shots weren't falling in the second quarter. The rim got real tight for us, eventually it opened back up for us and we were hitting shots in the third.”
The Shamrocks (3-4) spent much of the night in a zone defense and although it was an aggressive attacking zone, the Rockets (4-2) were still able to punch holes in it from 3-point range. The primary benefactors of the zone scheme were Hunter Dawson and Tyler Blay.
“They gave us a challenge, but once we settled down and we were hitting shots, we just kept going and they couldn't stop us,” Dawson said.
Blay and Dawson each had 25 points in the game, but did most their damage in the third quarter where they combined for seven 3-pointers.
“At halftime, I told them: 'When one of us hits one, we are going to feed off each other,'” Blay said. “That is basically how we play me, Bracxten and Hunter, we feed off each other all game. When one of us hit it, I knew it was going to be a hot streak.”
North Harrison entered the second half with a 31-29 lead and built it to 35-32 before Blay tied things with a 3-pointer. The Shamrocks answered with a triple of their own, but Blay hit another to tie the game at 38-38.
Blay gave the Rockets a 40-38 lead with a put-back, but North Harrison star Brett Emig hit from beyond the arc again for a 43-41 lead.
That cushion was short-lived though as Dawson joined Blay in his hot streak. Dawson's 3-ball gave West Nodaway back the lead. Blay built on it with a triple on the next trip and then Dawson made it 50-43 with another long-range bomb.
“It was fun — it was very fun actually,” Dawson said. “Seeing Tyler hit one, then I hit one and once you see one or two fall in, then they all fall in. It was just a fun feeling.”
Emig tried to quiet the storm with a layup, but Dawson answered with a 3-pointer. Another Emig basket was answered with the fourth Dawson 3-pointer in the quarter for a 56-47 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“We just focus on keeping to ball moving, and when it finds the right hand, it is going to go through the net,” Phipps said.
The Shamrocks cut the lead to four points early in the fourth, but the Rocket offense was rolling now and Bracxten Rohlmeier converted a 3-point play. Blay then hit another 3-pointer before Dawson and Dawson Fast converted buckets for a 66-52 lead.
From there, the Rockets closed the game by attacking the basket until the junior varsity wrapped things up with two late 3-pointers by Jordan Phillips and Xander Kent.
Emig scored 43 points to lead North Harrison, but he was the only Shamrock to reach double figures.
“Every single one of us on the floor had to guard him at one point,” Blay said. “He is a great player. We have stuff to work on with that. We've never played a kid like him, so we definitely have stuff to work on.”
In addition to Blay and Dawson each having 25, Rohlmeier had 15 and Fast added 11.
“We finally trust each other,” Dawson said. “Once we trust each other, it is hard to beat us. Someone is on, then another person sees that, and we just feed off each other. That makes us better as a team.”
The Rockets played without starting forward Grant Adkins, but got contributions from up and down the rest of the lineup as Wyatt Ingraham got the start in his place and added two points. Kayden Conn, Riley Blay, Ethan Rohr and Michael Cook also saw big minutes.
“I'm really proud of our bench guys and the depth that we have,” Phipps said.
West Nodaway now prepares to open the second-semester slate on Monday with a home contest against East Atchison.
“These kids are here to play and we are here to win,” Blay said. “Honestly, it is like a family out there, and it is a brotherhood.”