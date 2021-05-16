ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — West Nodaway will have an excellent chance next Saturday to retire the blue and white with a couple state championships at the Class 1 Track and Field State Championships, but the final Rocket team to take the field in competition was able to leave it with its heads held high this Saturday.
The West Nodaway baseball team saw its season come to an end in the first round of the Class 2, District 16 Tournament in St. Joseph. The Rockets (2-13) lost to King City (6-10) 3-2 in eight innings.
“They turned in a great effort — pretty much a mistake-free effort,” West Nodaway coach Dennis Chitwood said of his team. “(King City) ended up getting the hit at the end of the game that made the difference. We had several good hits. They had several good defensive plays. It was a very well-played baseball game and I am very, very proud of the boys and the way they played.”
Beginning next year, the Rockets will join with the Nodaway-Holt Trojans to form the Nodaway Valley Thunder in all sports. Baseball already got a taste of that this spring with several Nodaway-Holt athletes joining the team.
“You can see in both schools that they want to work hard and they want to get better every single day,” West Nodaway junior Hunter Dawson said. “So I am very excited for next year and I think that if we want to do it, it will be a good ball team.”
Saturday’s game was a pitchers’ duel throughout with Dawson throwing a complete game for West Nodaway while Holden Farmer and Kystin Aborn each pitched for King City.
Dawson and Farmer traded shutout innings early on and Farmer had a perfect game going into the fourth inning.
“The kid is an ironman,” Chitwood said of Dawson. “He has a great attitude when it comes to pitching. He is very aggressive. He is very efficient. And that is what it takes.”
Dawson went right after hitters on Saturday.
“The fastball was working well,” Dawson said. “They kind of got on to the off-speed pitches, so (catcher) Mason (Chitwood) and I basically decided to throw fastballs the whole game.”
The fourth inning is when Rocket junior Will Cordell was able to live up to his mascot’s name and show off his speed. Cordell drew a 1-out walk and stole second base.
He then stole third and the ball shot into left field on an error. Cordell was able to beat the throw home for the game’s first run without the team recording a hit.
That first hit came in the fifth inning with a leadoff single by freshman shortstop Kayden Conn. An error and a single by Gabe Goff had the Rockets in business and Conn scored to make the game 2-0.
The Wildkats made the first out of the inning thanks to an error. As the team was struggling to handle the ball, sophomore Blake Bohannon ran through a stop sign at third and attempted to score. The Wildkats were able to throw him out. The scoring stopped there for the Rockets.
It appeared two runs might be all Dawson needed as he took a shutout into the sixth inning, but King City leadoff hitter Landon Wells connected on the first truly well-hit ball of the night as he sent a line drive to the wall in center field. The junior raced around the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
Wells’ big play seemed to stun the Rockets. A hit by Farmer followed by the Rockets’ first error of the game allowed the Wildcats to tie it at 2-2.
The score remained knotted as the game went into the eighth inning. West Nodaway had the first chance to break the tie, but with the bases loaded Aborn drew a pop-out from Gabe Goff.
The Wildkats immediately answered in the bottom of the eighth. Farmer led off with a base hit. An error put him in scoring position and junior Sawyer McCallon ended the game with a walk-off single.
In addition to it being the last game as the Rockets, it was the final game for coach Dennis Chitwood as Nodaway-Holt’s Mike Hollingsworth will coach the Thunder next season.
“I had a blast,” Chitwood said. “It was about the best season that I’ve had coaching."
The players, many of which were coached by Chitwood at younger levels of baseball, appreciated having the coach step in when they needed one this season.
“It felt kind of like Cubs again,” Dawson said. “It was fun. I’m sad to see him leave, but hopefully we can do something good next year too.”
Chitwood has seen the growth with this team and expects it to continue.
“It is almost immeasurable how far these boys have come,” Chitwood said. “I had three boys who had never played baseball before in their lives and two of them ended up starting varsity throughout parts of the season. I have young freshmen and sophomores who stepped up.”