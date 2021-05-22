JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Saturday was the last day the West Nodaway Rockets will be represented in athletics as they are co-oping with Nodaway-Holt to form the Nodaway Valley Thunder in all sports beginning next year.
Tyler and Riley Blay along with Dawson Fast made the day for the Rockets about as memorable as possible. The Blay brothers began the day by finishing first and third in the 3,200-meter run.
“It is a great rep for the school,” Tyler Blay said. “It is great to bring another one home.”
Tyler Blay set a new Class 1 State Championships meet record with a 9:34.46 — by over two seconds.
“It feels amazing,” Tyler Blay said. “My last 3,200 ever with a West Nodaway Rocket shirt on. I’m hyped.”
The senior set that mark despite a constant rain falling during the race. The Missouri Western commit pulled away from Calvary Lutheran’s Kyle Hagemeyer in the final couple laps.
“I love running in the rain,” Tyler Blay said.
Hagemeyer finished with a 9:57.92.
Riley Blay made a late charge to get within 10 seconds of Hagemeyer with a 10:06.52. The freshman was the only freshman in the top 10.
“I feel like we held together pretty well and stuck to my race plan,” Riley Blay said.
Riley Blay is looking forward to going for that top spot on the podium next season.
Mound CIty’s Lane Zembles was fourth in the race, giving northwest Missouri three in the top four.
“When I came in, Lane was the top dog,” Tyler Blay said. “We battled forever now and it is amazing to come into this environment and made that area look good.”
They took that momentum into the mile, but this time Hagemeyer was too quick to overcome. Tyler Blay finished just over five seconds behind Hagemeyer to take second in his final race.
“That kid is going to be a beast,” Tyler Blay said. “He is only a sophomore. All kudos to him."
Blay finished with a 4:30.19 — over 16 seconds ahead of third place.
Riley Blay also earned his second medal of the day, rallying to finish seventh. He was just one of two freshmen to run the race.
“I’m glad the hard work is playing off for him and I hope it just continues paying off for him,” Tyler Blay said.
Fast narrowly missed out on making it a sweep for the Rockets on the podium. The junior was ninth in the high jump after he was in a 4-way tie for sixth at 6-feet. Tie-breakers dropped him to ninth.
While Riley Blay and Fast are slated to return as members of Nodaway Valley next season, Tyler Blay — who is also the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball and a state champion in cross-country — now prepares for collegiate running at Missouri Western.
“I’m very excited,” Blay said. “We have like four of the top 10 dudes in the two-mile coming there. It is going to be a great training group. I think we are going to be very successful there.”