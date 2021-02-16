BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — West Nodaway senior Tyler Blay has accomplished a lot during his career as a Rocket.
The senior is the program's all-time leading scorer and was celebrated as such during a Senior Night 76-41 win over DeKalb, but his accolades aren't going to be the main thing he remembers from Senior Night. That memory is going to be of a Grant Adkins layup in the fourth quarter to put the Rockets yo 68-41.
“It was a very cool night and I'm glad that I got to spend it here,” Blay said. “But the most important thing is that I am glad we got Grant some points. I'd trade all my points just for him to that one point.
“At the start of the year, we knew he was going to be a game changer. He improved his game so much, and we two seniors had big plans for the season. Unfortunately we had things happen, but we stuck with it. I'm just really happy for him.”
Adkins suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this year, but coach Brandon Phipps made sure it wasn't the last time his senior forward was on the court. Adkins started the game and came out after the tip, then Phipps put him back in for his final basket of his career.
“Grant has had a tough go this year,” Phipps said. “He was having a great season before his injury. When he got hurt, I said, 'We are going to find a way to get you a bucket before the end of this year.' Forunatley enough, Senior Night worked out for him to get a quick bucket there and get his name back in the books, because he would have had a lot of those big number games if he was continuing to play.”
The moment was special for Adkins too.
“It was nice to end it with all the people who have supported me all the way through,” Adkins said. “It wasn't how I wanted to end it, but stuff happens.”
While Adkins had the moment of the game, Blay helped lead the team to their lopsided win with 17 points.
“Tyler has meant a lot to West Nodaway,” Phipps said. “His work ethic, his energy he brings every day is really second to none. I think he is a culture changer around here. He shows what hard work is all about.”
Eight of Blay's point came in the first quarter as he and junior Dawson Fast fueled a 22-11 first quarter. Fast has seen his role evolve since Adkins' injury. With freshman guard Kayden Conn joining the starting lineup, Fast has become the team's primary post player, and DeKalb's interior defenders could not keep up with his quick post moves.
“Grant had a lot of his points around the rim,” Phipps said. “We needed somebody who could score around the rim really well, so we moved Dawson in there. … We got guys that can shoot the ball on the outside, but Dawson Fast can make a name for himself these next couple weeks.”
Rocket freshman guard Michael Cook hit a pair of 3-pointers to begin the second quarter and Blay added another bucket to push the lead to 30-11 and especially end the game.
The dominating performance is an important bounce back for the Rockets after they lost their last three games. The Rockets have games against Rock Port and Northeast Nodaway before the district tournament starts on Saturday when they travel to South Holt.
“I think we are starting to come together and figure it out,” Phipps said. “Replacing Grant was not easy. Finding lineups that can fit and flow together is really, really important.”
DeKalb senior Cole McElfresh led all scorers with 23 points.
Fast led the Rockets in scoring with with 18 points while Blay had 17 and Hunter Dawson had 13. Conn and Braxcten Rohlmeier each scored seven points while Cook and Rthan Rohr each had six and Adkins rounded out the scoring with his two.
“It is a big win,” Blay said. “It is a big confidence boaster going into districts this weekend.”