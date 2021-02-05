BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — West Nodaway’s girls faced a tough challenge on Thursday when they hosted Iowa Class 3A Clarinda. The Cardinals came away with a 64-29 victory.
“I’ve said it from the get-go — if we are going to judge our team by win and loss, we are probably going to be disappointed,” West Nodaway first-year coach Tim Conn said. “We look for little targets and the things that we can control.
“Our attitudes and our effort have always been a big one, and their attitudes — whether we are up 10 or down by 20 — we do play to the last buzzer.”
The Rockets (3-17) started the game off strong with their aggressive defense leading the fast break opportunities. Despite the team missing three of four free throws early on, junior Piper Hunt finished a layup for a 3-2 lead.
Clarinda (4-16) answered with a 10-0 run with was triggered by a 3-pointer by senior Teya Stickler and capped by one from junior Faith Espinosa.
Hunt ended the run with a steal and layup, and then hit a 3-pointer. Hunt finished the first quarter with seven points, but Clarinda took a 21-8 lead into the second quarter.
“The first quarter, we were booking it, but I don’t know what happened,” Hunt said. “We just kind of lost it.”
Hunt finished the the game with 13 points in the second game she has played since being able to play without a brace on her hand. The brace protected the hand she broke earlier in the season.
“It is so much easier to maneuver my hand,” Hunt said. “I just feel so much more free without that brace. It was so annoying.”
The Cardinal lead grew to 41-15 late in the second quarter. West Nodaway fought back with with a 7-2 run to end the second quarter and begin the third quarter.
The two teams fought nearly evenly throughout the third quarter before Clarinda freshman Aly Meier hit a 3-pointer to end the quarter and give the Cardinals a 55-29 lead.
Clarinda quickly extended the lead to 30 points and put the running clock rule into effect.
“We did lose tonight, but I feel like we did grow as a team, and we did get better which is a big thing,” Hagey said. “Not every game can be a win, but if we focus on the little things like improving, then slowly we start to reach our goals like winning.”
In addition to Hunt’s 13 points, Hagey had seven points, and Erin Cook and Sydney Marriott each had three. Anastyn Nielson had two points and Riley Linville had one.
Cook showed the toughness that the Rockets have displayed several times this year when she was sidelined with a knee injury and ice on her knew, but returned to the game in the third quarter to finish it.
“That is something that is slowly building that culture of toughness that we want to get to,” Conn said. “You see that with Piper coming back with a broken hand. There was a period when Erin could barely walk tonight, but she gets some ice on it, jumps back in and helps this team. … I was around of her for getting back on that court and playing.”
That toughness is something that the Rockets take great pride in.
“I can 100 percent say that we are a tough team,” Hagey said. “We get knocked down a lot and we get knocked around a lot, but we don’t have a whole sideline full of subs, so we have to work with what we got.
“When we get hurt, and we look over to the sideline, and we don’t see very many people; you look back onto the court and you say ‘I’m fine. I’m fine. Just give me some ibuprofen and some tape.’ You just play through the pain. I think we are 100 percent a really tough team and a way more tough team than people give us credit for.”
The Cardinals were led in scoring by Epinosa with 14 and Bailey Nordyke with 13. Jessalee Neihart had nine while Chloe Strait and Meier had eight. Amelia Hesse, Kristen Smith and Stickler each had three points and Cheyenne Sunderman had two.
West Nodaway will host Northland Christian on Tuesday. The Rockets topped the Trailblazers 64-29 in the seventh-place game of the Northwest Missouri Tournament last week.