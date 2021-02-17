BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — West Nodaway senior Erin Cook has seen a lot of tough times for the Rocket program over the years with just 15 victories across her four years with the program, but before this season she wasn't focused on padding her own win total. She was focused on making the program one that was ready for success in future seasons.
“It is important for me to start this program up for those girls who are coming up,” Cook said during a November preseason practice. “I know 100 percent that half the girls who are on that junior high team now are going to be way better basketball players their starting years as freshmen and sophomores — we have girls coming up who have the skill, the mentality and the attitudes that they need to have to be a killer basketball team.”
While that building of the program won't be reflected as greatly in the win-loss column or in any postseason individual accolades, the Rockets have been vastly more competitive this season and there was even an example of that in Tuesday's Senior Night 61-34 loss to DeKalb.
“Playing on this court with the same girls has meant so much to me and seeing all of us grow — not only as individuals, but as a whole — is awesome,” Cook said on Tuesday.
Fellow senior Emily Ricketts says she has enjoyed the team aspect of playing as a Rocket the last two seasons.
“There are bunch of different things with us just being goofy, like signing on the bus which we did a couple times,” Ricketts said.
The game was also the last home game for the West Nodaway Rockets as they will join Nodaway-Holt to form Nodaway Valley next season.
“It is a little sentimental,” West Nodaway coach Tim Conn said. “This is the last game that we are on this court as Rockets.”
DeKalb is a team that has been state ranked most of the season and is still receiving votes in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Poll, but West Nodaway was able to keep the game close until the Tigers pulled away in the second half.
“The end score was a nice spread for them and it shows in the scorebook that they beat us handily, but we did hang,” Conn said. “That shows that these girls have not given up this late in the season and that we are getting better.”
The Rockets got off to a 3-0 lead on three points by junior guard Piper Hunt. The two teams went back and fourth in a competitive first quarter. DeKalb held a 10-7 lead late in the quarter, and the Tigers' third and fourth 3-pointer of the opening eight minutes.
DeKalb extended its lead to 22-11 early in the second quarter and took a 28-15 lead into halftime.
West Nodaway freshman Sydney Marriott connected on a 3-pointer to open the second half, but 10 points was as close as the Rockets would get as DeKalb answered with a 10-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by junior Macy Dittemore.
The Rockets managed to cut the lead by to 16 points at 50-34 in the fourth quarter on another Marriott 3-pointer, but Dittemore answered with another 3-pointer of her own and DeKalb finished the game on a 11-0 run to stretch the final margin to 27 points.
Ashton Crockett led Tigers with 20 points while Dittemore had 17.
Marriott had 11 points for West Nodaway while Hunt and Riley Linville eachhad eight. Reagan Hagey had four, Cook had three and Anastyn Nielson had two.
The Rockets now have games with Rock Port and Northeast Nodaway before beginning the district tournament on Monday with a road trip to Nodaway-Holt.
“I'm very proud of our attitude,” Conn said. “I think our effort shows now and we play until the end of the game whether we are winning or losing. … The future is bright and I think that these girls will contribute to that future.”