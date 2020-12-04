Over the past eight seasons, the West Nodaway girls basketball program has only won more than three games once.
Erin Cook was a part of that 7-win season as a freshman and would like to climb back to that level again in her senior season to set the table for a talented group of junior high players to enter the varsity program next season.
“It is important for me to start this program up for those girls who are coming up,” Cook said. “I know 100 percent that half the girls who are on that junior high team now are going to be way better basketball players their starting years as freshmen and sophomores — we have girls coming up who have the skill, the mentality and the attitudes that they need to have to be a killer basketball team.”
A big part of establishing that positive culture will be first-year head coach Tim Conn. Conn is the former principal at North Nodaway and is also an assistant football coach at North Andrew, who just won a state championship last week.
“They are working hard,” Conn said. “We are trying to establish that what is in the past is the past and let’s build for the future. They are working hard.”
For Cook’s senior class, Conn is the fourth different coach they’ve had in four seasons.
“It is just a completely different mindset with whims our coach, it is so much more positive,” Cook said. “I feel like he is really in it to help us make those gains and change our culture.”
Conn inherits a group of players who have played a lot of minutes together. The team returns four starters from last season’s 2-22 team.
Much of that experience returns in the backcourt. Cook is set to become a four-year starter for the Rockets.
“I’m ready to get the season started off with the girls,” Cook said. “I really think we are on the right track this year. Our mindset and mentality is just completely different than it has been the last two years, so I really think that we are going to do great things.
“My freshman we were starting to make those gains and then sophomore year and junior year were kind of a setback for us, but I really think we have that movement coming back up, and I think we are going to be really good.”
Cook led the Rockets in assists last season, and despite being one of the smaller players on the court each night grabbed 3.4 rebounds a game.
Junior Piper Hunt is back after leading the team in scoring last season. She averaged 9.2 points per game last season.
On the other wing, Hunt’s classmate Reagan Hagey returns after scoring 5.8 points per game last season. The junior was also second in rebounding at 7.2 per game.
“I have two older sisters so I’ve been watching this program since I was a little kid,” Hagey said. “I feel like this year, we are going to finally make a big step in the right direction.”
In the post, junior Riley Linville was the team’s second-leading scorer at 6.8 points per game and also grabbed seven rebounds a night.
The Rockets may play a slightly different style this season with the graduation of their other starting post player Lexi Moore.
Among the players who may replace her in the lineup is freshman guard Sydney Marriott. Marriott’s athleticism gave a spark to the volleyball team in the fall, but her addition would cause Hagey to shift to a forward spot.
“We are trying to get some more girls to ball and push it up a little bit and mix it up a little bit,” Conn said. “We are going to try to change the style that we’ve played. They are really taking to that and they are enjoying it, but it is a lot of work.”
If the Rockets continue to play big, another freshman Anastyn Nielsen could step in. Nielsen also made an impact for the volleyball team as a freshman.
Brighter days may be ahead for the Rocket basketball program, but those days can begin this season as well. That is certainly the goal of this year’s group.
“I looked at last year’s stats and last year’s schedule,” Conn said. “This team lost five games under 10 points, so I’m not going to give a number, but we would like to win some of those games that were in single digits last year.”