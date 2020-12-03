No area basketball team can boast the experience that West Nodaway can, heading into this season with five starters returning.
No boys basketball player in the area can boast to accomplishments that senior Tyler Blay can either. The state champion in cross country is already a 1,000-point scorer at West Nodaway after starting for just two seasons.
“My main goal this season is just to have a winning record,” Blay said. “Coming off of (cross country), I’m excited just to win as a team. I’ve accomplished my goals.”
Last season, Blay began to turn his focus more to cross-country, but that didn’t take much away from his numbers in the winter. Blay averaged 20 points per game and 7.4 rebounds last season to lead the team in both categories.
With the senior already committed to Missouri Western as a runner, he is looking forward to his final season on the court.
“I’m super excited for this,” Blay said.
The excitement for Blay and the Rockets is that the star forward should be getting a lot more help this season.
“Tyler Blay is a great player, but I know we have some really, really good talent behind him who can play as a team and put a lot of points up,” second-year coach Brandon Phipps said.
After Blay’s freshman campaign, the entire team around him changed with graduations and transfers and the team began to break in an entirely new backcourt. That backcourt was then and continues to be led by Hunter Dawson.
“It is definitely an advantage,” Blay said. “We have, probably, one of the most experienced teams around here since we’ve been playing together for three years now.”
The junior is entering his third season as the team’s point guard and saw his numbers improve to 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as a sophomore.
“Winning record, play as a team, compete and just have fun while doing it,” Dawson said of the team’s goals.
Now an upperclassman, Dawson is looking forward to trying to take the team to new heights.
Alongside Dawson in the backcourt is another third-year starter with Dawson Fast. While Dawson was the team’s most reliable outside shooter last year, Fast was more of a slasher and scored 7.3 points per game while grabbing 5.8 rebounds.
“Our speed is a big advantage,” Dawson said. “We are going to push the ball a lot and just use our speed to our advantage as much as we can.”
Phipps agrees that speed is a key to the season.
“We’ve got a lot of basketball players as I like to say,” Phillips said. “They are athletic, they are fast, they like to get to the rim and they can shoot as well. The biggest thing is that we have to use that athleticism on the defensive end, be really physical down there. We are athletic, but we do lack some beef to us. Just being speedy, being quick with our feet is going to be a big thing for us.”
On the other wing, the Rockets return another 3-point threat in sophomore Bracxten Rohlmeier. Of Rohlmeier’s 8.1 shots per game, 6.2 of them were from three. He averaged 8.1 points per game and a pair of assists.
“Even from his freshman year, he has gotten more physical,” Blay said.
Senior Grant Atkins returns alongside Blay in the post. While Blay likes to face up and play on the outside, Atkins is more of a traditional inside player.
“It is really cool having everybody back this year,” Atkins said.
Atkins averaged 5.7 rebounds per game while scoring 5.4 a night.
“Grant’s post game has changed in one year dramatically,” Blay said.
Junior Wyatt Ingraham also returns after playing eight minutes a game last season.
The Rockets add to their experienced roster with a freshman class who already enters the season with some fall accolades. Michael Cook made an impact on the Musket football team this season and Riley Blay, Tyler’s little brother, was a state cross-country medalist.
With all their returning talent, the Rockets are looking for a breakout season this year and to climb above .500 as a program for the first time since 2014-2015.
“I just want to compete at all costs,” Phipps said. “I’m not going to sit here and say we are going to win the conference, but I want to put West Nodaway on the map — that is across the state.
“You can take that with what it may be, but I want people to respect us, respect the way we play, the way we compete, the way we are disciplined on offense and defense. That is my biggest thing: just making sure we are respected.”