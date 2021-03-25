When building a track and field team, it is always nice to start that build process with a state champion. That is the luxury that the West Nodaway Rockets have this year with Class 1 cross-county champion Tyler Blay leading the team.
Two years ago, Blay transformed his body and began to take running very seriously. Since that time Blay went from a middle-of-the-pack runner as a sophomore in cross country to a state runner up as a junior and a state champion as a senior.
“I got one,” Blay said of his state title. “I have big goals for this year, I am looking to achieve a couple more before I’m out of this school.”
Blay never got to see that progress on the track though with last season being cancelled, so this season is his chance to show what he can do on the track.
“It is very exciting,” Blay said. “This is technically my first year doing distance in this sport. My PR is still 6:06 in the mile and I am looking to take like one and half minutes off of that.”
Tyler Blay is already committed to run at Missouri Western next season.
Colton Blay, who coached his cousin in cross country as well, is excited to see what he has in store for this season.
“I think Tyler is obviously going to go for that mile and two-mile state championship,” Colton Blay said. “He is definitely motivated.”
Colton Blay is going into his first true season as the team’s head coach.
“I’m pretty excited,” Colton Blay said. “Obviously, Tyler, Riley (Blay) and Duke (Ingraham) are returning individuals from cross-country season,” Colton Blay said. “They are looking pretty strong this year.”
He isn’t the only talented distance runner in the Rocket lineup either with Duke Ingraham and Riley Blay each returning off of state medals in cross country.
“It is really exciting especially after the cross-country season that we had and I just hope that we see a lot of improvement from sophomore year,” Ingraham said.
Ingraham is a senior and has witnessed the growth of the Rocket running program over the years.
“Just to do the best I can, work hard every day and see how far I can get,” Ingraham said of his goals for the season.
Riley Blay has run as an AAU and Junior Olympic runner.
“Riley is looking stronger than ever,” Colton Blay said. “He has already laid down a 4:58 mile in the indoor meet at Northwest in February. So he is looking super strong.”
Andrew Lightner and Will Cordell add a pair of throwers to the Rocket team.
On the girls side, Reagan Hagey and Emily Ricketts will represent the Rockets this season.
“Reagan is a character,” Colton Blay said with a laugh. “Some days, she is ready to work out, and some days, she wants to goof off — which is OK with me at points and then I say, ‘OK Reagan, it is time to get serious here.’”
The Rockets are set to open their season at Worth County on Thursday.
“It is basically another cross-country season,” Tyler Blay said. “Cross-country season was amazing — just out there running with the boys. We don’t have that many people, but I am glad to have the people we have.”