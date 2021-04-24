TARKIO, Mo. — All season, the West Nodaway Rockets have prided themselves in quality over quantity. The Rockets bring just six people to most meets, but there has been no more dominant group of runners than their distance boys.
This week, West Nodaway diversified by adding some depth to their team, but junior Dawson Fast’s addition certainly didn’t cut down on the quality.
After making his debut on Wednesday at Worth County with a medal in the high jump, Fast took it to another level on Friday and won the high jump including topping East Atchison star Kaylin Merriweather — who he lost to on Wednesday — on his home track.
“I heard the high-school record was 6’2 and that is my goal,” Fast said.
“The Wednesday meet was just a confidence booster going into today.”
Fast also contributed on the track by taking seventh in the 400-meter dash. With the talented distance trio — Tyler Blay, Duke Ingraham and Riley Blay — on the Rocket roster, stretching Fast out into an 800-meter runner could lead to a 4x800-meter team that would be a force to be reckoned with.
Even though Fast is new to the track team, his teammates know his work ethic.
“Dawson is in the weight room every day,” West Nodaway senior Tyler Blay said. “I see him in there every Over half of the Rocket boys who participated at the Indian Relays came away with a first-place medal.
“It has been a solid day,” West Nodaway coach Colton Blay said.
Tyler Blay and Riley Blay each only participated in the 3,200-meter run, but they finished first and second. Each turned in a new personal best with Tyler Blay running a 9:40.75 and Riley Blay posting a 10:16.27.
Tyler Blay broke the Indian Relays record in the event.
“I’m very happy right now,” Tyler Blay said. “I wanted to crack that sub-9:40, but I’m blessed to do what I do and I’m happy with it. I have more things to accomplish down the road.”
Among the top-5 finishers, Riley Blay is the only one who isn’t a senior. The freshman continues to be his big brother’s biggest competition at the meets which don’t include Maryville.
Tarkio’s meet included a larger school with Cameron, but the Dragons’ Tyler Husch was 90 seconds behind Tyler Blay.
In the 1,600-meter run, senior Duke Ingraham added to the Rocket winning with a first-place and a new personal best with a 4:54.10. He topped Husch, who finished second, by 14 seconds.
“Us three distance runners have worked our butts off for two years now, and I’m glad that we are all showing what we worked hard for,” Tyler Blay said.
The Rockets will have a busy week next week with the Bulldog Relays on Tuesday in Stanberry and the Cardinal Relays on Thursday at North Andrew followed by the Panther Relays on Friday in Mound City.
“I’m just happy for the whole team and I’m excited for what’s to come,” Tyler Blay said.