BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The West Nodaway Rockets appeared set for a banner opening night with a 38-30 lead over Essex (Iowa) late in the third quarter, but Essex rallied for a 51-42 victory on Thursday night in Burlington Junction.
Despite the loss, the Rockets had plenty of reasons to be encouraged.
“I learned that we are a completely different team than we were last year,” West Nodaway senior Erin Cook said. “I can't tell you how proud of us I am. We had a crowd out there to support us because we are that much of a different team.”
The Rocket home crowd gave the eight Rocket players a loud cheer as they left the floor after the hard-fought game.
The game opened with West Nodaway (0-1) looking like a team that hadn't played in a couple weeks due to quarantine restrictions on practices. Essex (1-2) jumped out to a 9-2 lead.
“I told the girls that if we played that game later in the season, we might have won that game,” West Nodaway coach Tim Conn said. “We've been quarantined, we haven't had but four girls practice the last two weeks, and that is our first game. … They really fought hard until the end the end of the game.”
The Rockets fought back immediately and closed the quarter on an 8-0 lead with a pair of threes from senior Erin Cook and freshman Sydney Marriott, followed by a Riley Linville basket with two seconds left in the quarter.
Marriott added another 3-pointer early in the second quarter, and she and Cook set the tone against a much taller Essex team with her pressure defense forcing the taller, but slower, Trojans into repeated turnovers.
“I'm proud of Sydney,” Cook, a 4-year starter, said. “She really took a big role being a freshman. I remember myself being there and how hard that was, so I'm proud of her for that.”
Essex retook a 17-15 lead midway through the second quarter, but that was short lived as Cook hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Cook finished with nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
“Tim kind of allows us to shoot where we please,” Cook said. “He trusts us completely and fully to make it. He thinks if we are able to draw those outside threes, then we will be able to kick it in.”
Shortly afterwards, however, Linville picked up her fourth foul. As one of only two true posts players on the team, the junior had to alter her defense to stay in the game. Foul trouble was a familiar theme of the Rockets as Reagan Hagey, Linville, Cook and Marriott each battled it throughout the night.
“We had to play kind of safe with our foul trouble,” Marriott said.
A Hagey basket on a feed from Marriott with eight seconds left in the half put the Rockets up 25-22 at the break.
The basket to end the half was Hagey's first of the night, but she carried the momentum into the third quarter with the Rockets' first five points of the quarter. Junior Piper Hunt, last season's leading scorer, also got onto the board in the third with a 3-pointer to put West Nodaway up 33-26.
After a quick 4-0 Essex run, West Nodaway responded with another score by Hagey and a 3-pointer by Marriott.
“From Day 1, I told these girls that we are going to shoot and shooters shoot,” Conn said. “We are going to make some and miss some.”
Essex closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to pull within 38-36, but Hagey opened the fourth quarter with a basket to double the margin. On the next play, Hagey picked up her fifth foul and had to head to the bench.
“When, we lose Reagan that early, that is two players playing with inexperience and it just wore us out,” Conn said.
Without one of their more experienced players and one of their best post defenders, the Rocket defense suffered with the size to contend with Essex's 6-foot, 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-9 front line. That trio accounted for 41 points in the game.
“They are tall,” Marriott said on what she learned in her first varsity action. “Everyone is tall. Everyone is very tall.”
Essex out-scored West Nodaway 15-2 the rest of the way to rally for the 9-point win.
Marriott led the Rockets with 13 points in her varsity debut, while Hagey joined her in double figures with 11.
Cook finished with nine while Hunt had five and Linville had four.
“Coming from some of us having three or just one practice and being in quarantine, we definitely did well,” Marriott said. “We played really well as a team considering the challenges that have been thrown at us already. I think we will do a lot better in the future.”
The Trojans were paced by Elise Dailey, their 6-foot center, with 16 points while Riley Jensen had 15 and Olivia Baker had 10.
West Nodaway will get another shot at its first win on Friday when the Rockets travel to Albany.