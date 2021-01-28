BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — West Nodaway opened the Northwest Missouri Tournament with a 63-49 loss to Rock Port on Wednesday, but the team showed again that it is embracing the culture that first-year coach Tim Conn is trying to instill.
One of the poster-children for that culture and toughness is junior guard Piper Hunt, who suffered a broken shooting hand during practice over Christmas break, but returned to the Rocket lineup less than a month later.
“This game, I was feeling better and I could move it a little bit more,” Hunt said of Wednesday's game compared to her first two games back. "I think it has healed a bit with time. The first couple games it was a little sore and I wasn't super useful."
Hunt carries with her a new accessory with a hand/wrist brace which limits her ability to flick her wrist — a motion which is fairly important to a shooter like Hunt. Despite knowing that she would be limited, the junior was determined to work her way back into the lineup to help her team.
“Being a junior and being one of the leaders is what made me want to come back a little bit stronger than I was before,” Hunt said.
Conn hopes that Hunt will be able to play without the brace soon to help her offensive game, but she has made an impact on the defensive end of the floor already. Even with the broken hand, she didn’t take any practice time off.
“She is a tough kid, and the challenge wasn’t to get her to come back, it was to get her to stay away,” Conn said. “She didn’t miss a practice. She came and ran every day and kept her legs the best that she could do. She is one of of those kids that you like to have on your team, because is is going to work all the time and go with everything she has.”
Hunt’s return has allowed Conn to play more of the style he envisioned for the team with more full-court pressure. That high-tempo pace worked well for the Rockets early as a pair of Hunt free throws gave them a 6-2 advantage.
“Pressing tonight was very, very helpful,” Hunt said. “We got a lot of turnovers and a lot of layups. … Pressing is very fun."
The lead was 8-4 when Rock Port answered with a 19-4 run which was dominated by their post players Alivia Baucom and Mackenzie Lager. Lager had seven points during the surge and Baucom had five.
For Baucom, that was just the tip of the iceberg in a dominant game which saw the senior score 30 points.
Baucom scored the Blue Jays’ final six points of the first half to send her team to the locker room with a 37-19 lead.
The Rockets clipped away at the lead early in the third quarter with a Reagan Hagey bucket pulling the team within 41-30.
Late in the third quarter, Rock Port point guard Johnny Davis went down with an injury, and the Rockets made a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 51-43. That was as close as West Nodaway would get though as Rock Port freshman guard Chaney Voger helped settle down the Jays to close the game without Davis.
West Nodaway was led in scoring by Hagey with 12 while Sydney Marriott and Riley Linville each added 10. Hunt had seven, and Anastyn Nielson had six while Emily Ricketts and Erin Cook had two each.
In addition to Baucom’s 30, Lager had nine and Vogler had seven. Tayleigh Huntley had six, and Davis had four. Erika Elam, Dylan Kemerling and Kierstyn Jakub each had two, and Kylie Nuckolls added one.
West Nodaway will now face top-seeded North Nodaway on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
“Hopefully the rest of the season, we can run and play the way that we are trying to,” Conn said.