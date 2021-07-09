West Nodaway graduate Grant Adkins hasn’t gone over a hurdle in competition for two years. His Rocket track and field career has been snakebitten the last two seasons, but that didn’t stop the multi-sport standout from chasing his dream of running at the collegiate level.
That dream became a reality when Adkins announced that he had accepted a scholarship offer from Columbia College in Columbia.
“It was really exciting to finally find a school that I like that would offer me an athletic scholarship,” Adkins said.
Despite having his junior season taken away by COVID-19 and losing his senior season after tearing his ACL in basketball, Adkins was still garnering plenty of college interest. After taking visits, he wasn’t sure the right fit for him to continue his running career was out there.
“I knew that I would probably still have an opportunity,” Adkins said. “It was more just a matter of where I was going to go. I had scholarships before the injury lined up. I ended up touring those places and they weren’t for me.
“In the end, I had kind of given up and I was ready to just go to college and not do track.”
Adkins wanted a change for his college experience and was looking to experience a bigger town and campus, but without any times as an upperclassman, those larger schools weren’t an option to continue his athletic career.
Then Columbia joined the picture. The Cougars are an NAIA program just blocks from the University of Missouri and utilize the Tiger facilities for their own practices.
“I honestly always wanted to go to a bigger college,” Adkins said. “Clearly I wasn’t going to get any scholarships to D-I or D-II schools without a junior or senior year. This was kind of the perfect fit. Columbia College is only two or three blocks from Mizzou and we get to train in their facilities too.”
While Adkins hasn’t been able to compete in track and field in two seasons, his sophomore year showed the potential he has. In a 110-meter hurdle sectional field stocked with talented upperclassmen in 2019, Adkins just missed qualifying for state as a sophomore. He was fifth at sectionals with a 17.7 behind a pair of juniors and two seniors.
The four hurdlers who topped Adkins in sectionals all finished in the top-5 at state the following week.
While track and field is Adkins’ passion and what he knew he wanted to pursue in college, he helped the Rockets teams throughout the calendar in high school.
Adkins was a varsity runner for the cross-country team which finished fourth at state this past year and earned a state trophy.
“It was really cool,” Adkins said. “The school hasn’t been able to make it on the state stage in a long time and especially in cross country, which is kind of a new sport for our school.”
In basketball, Adkins was a starter and the team’s primary post player when healthy. His torn ACL derailed a promising season for the team.
Adkins plans to study business at Columbia. He is recovering from his surgery now and is looking forward to getting to Columbia in August and starting classes and practices.
“I started running a month ago,” Adkins said. “I’m on month seven of recovery and month five after surgery, so I’ll be cleared for athletics in two months.”