DEARBORN, Mo. — With an average margin of victory of 29 points, the Platte Valley boys hadn’t played a game that ended in a single-digit point margin all season until Saturday. Despite a 59-50 loss to West Platte in the North Platte Invitational championship game, the No. 3 ranked team in Class 1 got a lot better on Saturday.
“I wish we could play West Platte every other week,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “It is great competition. It is great to play against their defense. They make you do some things. We can definitely take some things, learn from it and get better.”
West Platte presented problems to Platte Valley that they simply haven’t seen this season in terms of their length and defensive versatility. The Blue Jays had the size advantage at every position on the floor.
“They’ve just got some great players,” Platte Valley junior Alex Mattson said. “We don’t play many teams who pressure the ball like that, that have that size. I thought we had some guys step up big, and we are going to need that in the future. We can definitely learn from this.”
A steal and layup by West Platte point guard Charlie Kinslow put the Jays in front 16-10 at the end of the first quarter. Ezra Stigman had a steal and basket for West Platte to open the second quarter and the lead was eight.
Every time that Platte Valley appeared to be ready to make a run, West Platte had the answer.
Platte Valley senior Matt Jermain cut the lead to 20-15, but Kinslow answered with a three. Wyatt Miller had two buckets to get within 25-20, but Stigman answered with a three. Mattson scored to get within 29-25, but Kinslow hit another 3-pointer.
“Every time we made a run, they made a big shot,” Tim Jermain said.
To end the half, Matt Jermain finally gave his team real momentum with back-to-back 3-pointers, including a deep one at the buzzer to slice the margin to 32-31.
“Once we hit that three, we had all the momentum,” Mattson said. “Everyone in that locker room thought we were going to win that game. That was a big shot by him.”
Although it had to wait through a halftime break, Kinslow would answer with a 3-pointer to begin the half.
The lead grew to 40-32, but Platte Valley sophomore Justin Miller had back-to-back 3-pointers from the same spot to get within 40-38. That 2-point margin held to the end of the third quarter with the score 45-43.
“I’ve been working on it at practice,” Miller said of his outside shot. “Practice makes perfect, so I just keep trying and if I’m open, I’m going to shoot it.”
Kinslow capped a 7-0 to open the quarter for West Platte with yet another 3-pointer. Platte Valley chipped back away to within 52-48, but that was as close as it would get as the Jays hit enough free throws down the stretch to make the final 9-point spread.
“We were right there,” Mattson said. “We were one run away. That’s what we kept talking about. Coach kept telling us, ‘One run, that’s all we need.’ We never stopped fighting. We just missed some shots down the stretch and that’ll beat you.”
Kinslow was named the tournament’s most valuable player after a 22-point performance. His teammates Miles McHenry and Stigman joined him on the all-tournament team along with Platte Valley’s Jermain and Mattson, and North Andrew’s Hayden Ecker.
Mattson finished with 18 points to lead Platte Valley while Wyatt Miller and Jermain had nine each and Justin Miller had seven. Brandon McQueen had five and Memphis Bliley had two after the 14.7-point per game scorer missed the semifinals with an illness.
Platte Valley will play at Rock Port on Tuesday before returning home on Friday for Courtwarming against DeKalb.