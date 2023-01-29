23-02-02 PVWP Boys Alex6.jpg
Platte Valley junior Alex Mattson drives to the basket on Saturday at the North Platte Invitational. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

DEARBORN, Mo. — With an average margin of victory of 29 points, the Platte Valley boys hadn’t played a game that ended in a single-digit point margin all season until Saturday. Despite a 59-50 loss to West Platte in the North Platte Invitational championship game, the No. 3 ranked team in Class 1 got a lot better on Saturday.

“I wish we could play West Platte every other week,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “It is great competition. It is great to play against their defense. They make you do some things. We can definitely take some things, learn from it and get better.”

