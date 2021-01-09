BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — The West Nodaway Rockets don’t feel like they’re playing at their best right now, and that showed early on as they trailed the one-win Union Star Trojans after one quarter. But the Rocket offense bounced back to outscore the Trojans 51-11 over the final three quarters.
“It may sound weird, but we’ve been cold and shooting poorly,” Rocket senior Tyler Blay said. “We’re not very consistent shooters right now and if we can improve on that moving forward, we’ll be sitting pretty good.”
West Nodaway head coach Brandon Phipps and his team have spoken about their inconsistency on defense and that reared its head early in the first quarter on Friday night. Union Star’s Zeke Fisher and Nathan Miller combined of 13 of the Trojans’ 17 points in the first quarter.
“What I told our guys after the first quarter was that this is a varsity basketball team that can play basketball and they came out ready to play and played well,” West Nodaway coach Brandon Phipps said. “I have a lot of respect for their coach; they came out ready to play, we came out ready to play, but the shots just weren’t falling.”
Union Star led 17-13 after one and continued to grow that lead early in the second quarter with a 4-0 run. The fun came to an end for the Trojans as the senior duo of Blay and Grant Adkins sparked the Rocket offense with a layup from Adkins and three-pointer from Blay with five minutes left in the half.
The offense continued its run from there with a three-pointer from Hunter Dawson and Blay’s second three-pointer of the quarter. Adkins field goal with 43 seconds remaining in the half capped off a 13-0 run from West Nodaway.
“We had each other’s backs,” Blay said. “Every time we’re off, we come off the court and say, ‘You hit one and I’ll hit one’ and we just feed off each other and that’s what is great about this team.”
After trailing by three at the half, Union Star cut the lead to one a minute into the second half. This time the Rockets put the Trojans in a hole that they were unable to dig out of.
Sophomore Bracxten Rohlmeier played a major role in putting the game out of reach as he made three 3-pointers over the final two minutes of the quarter and scored 11 overall. Adkins added six points in the quarter, helping West Nodaway build a 52-29 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“We went into halftime and formulated a game plan to get us through the rest of the game and it worked,” Adkins said.
The trio of Blay, Adkins and Dawson opened the final quarter with a 9-0 run that gave Phipps a big enough lead to let his starters spend the final four minutes on the bench. West Nodaway finished with five players in double digits: Adkins 16, Dawson 13, Blay 12, Rohlmeier 11 and Dawson Fast with 11.
Adkins not only led all scorers with 16, but finished the night being named courtwarming king.
“It just feels good, a great way to end my senior year,” Adkins said.
West Nodaway will be back in action on Monday as they take on the East Atchison Wolves for the second time in seven days in the Fairfax Tournament.
“When things get hard, we just have to keep chipping away and that’s exactly what they did,” Phipps said. “I don’t think we played down to their level because I had a lot of respect for these guys coming in. I saw from their film that they could play and defensively we just had to pick up the intensity.”