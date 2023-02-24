Kort

Maryville senior Kort Watkins (fourth) stands on the podium in Columbia on Thursday.

 CHRIS ROUSH/KQ2

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Class 2 MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships didn’t start the way Kort Watkins would have hoped with a third-period pin in a tie match causing him to fall into the wrestlebacks. But the week ended where Watkins has been striving to get for four years.

Watkins (43-9) finished on the state podium after winning four-straight matches to earn his fourth-place medal.

