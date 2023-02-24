COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Class 2 MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships didn’t start the way Kort Watkins would have hoped with a third-period pin in a tie match causing him to fall into the wrestlebacks. But the week ended where Watkins has been striving to get for four years.
Watkins (43-9) finished on the state podium after winning four-straight matches to earn his fourth-place medal.
“After that, I flipped a switch in my head,” Watkins said. “No one could beat me, I was here to wrestle my matches and get done what I needed to get done.”
The senior didn’t waste any time rolling through the back-side of the 285-pound bracket either. He began against Moberly sophomore Rhett Wilborn (27-20) — needing just 1:33 to pin him.
Watkins turned it up a notch in his next match, pinning Fulton senior Garrett Hufstedler (34-16) in just 31 seconds.
“Yesterday, losing my first match and winning the next two, I came into today knowing that if I don’t win that match, I’m done — but if I do I get a medal,” Watkins said. “My goal all year has been to get that medal, so I came in and I was ready.”
That advanced the heavyweight into Thursday’s consolation quarterfinals with one match to determine if he’d have that spot on the podium or not. The opponent was Cassville freshman DJ Glidewell (15-5) and Watkins was able to over-power the talented freshman.
It was a takedown just 19 seconds into the first 1-minute period that got Watkins on the board. Trailing 2-1, Glidewell attempted to ride Watkins in the second period, but Watkins turned him to his back and earned the reversal and pin 21 seconds into the period.
“That was one of the most incredible feelings ever,” Watkins said.
Watkins celebrated his first state medal with his coaches and then went into the stands to celebrate with his family and friends, but it was a quick turnaround to find out if he’d be wrestling for third or fifth.
“His mindset coming into today was absolutely phenomenal,” Maryville coach Adrean Eskew said. “A lot of wrestling is more than the physical, it is the mental. His ‘mental’ was all there today and this whole tournament. I can’t be more proud of him. He really battled his butt off the whole tournament.”
Herculaneum junior Shea Eberhardt (47-8) was the opponent for the consolation semifinals. Eberhardt is a smaller wrestler than Watkins and used his quickness to go low for a first-period takedown.
Watkins wasn’t fazed though and the Spoofhound picked up an escape to end the first period. Eberhardt escaped to begin the second period and go up 3-1, but Watkins was able to throw the Herculaneum wrestler to his back and he earned the takedown 59 seconds into the second period — the fourth-straight match which he finished in under two minutes.
“You lose your first match and it is really tough because now you are win-or-go-home,” Eskew said. “He battled all the way back.”
That set up a district rematch with Mid-Buchanan senior Seth Cruz (38-10). It was also a district rematch in the championship with St. Michael the Archangel sophomore Sampson Stillwell (51-0) beating Oak Grove senior Caleb Groff (46-5) in the championship.
The four wrestlers representing northwest Missouri and District 4 finished 1-2-3-4 on the state podium.
“What a competitive district for the heavyweights,” Eskew said.
Cruz edged Watkins 1-0 in districts and Thursday’s match was another instant classic as the match was tied 2-2 with the final period winding down. It appeared destined for overtime, but Cruz was able to circle around Watkins for a takedown as time expired for the 4-2 win.
Watkins’ fourth-place medal is the best finish for a Spoofhound since his cousin Keiren Watkins took fourth two years ago.
“I just can’t thank everyone enough for all they’ve done and to come out here and finally put all that work to the test and get done what I needed to — it means the world,” Watkins said.