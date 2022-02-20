COLUMBIA, Mo. — Drew Spire and Kort Watkins capped off their Spoofhound wrestling season at the place all high-school wrestlers in Missouri hope to finish the year — Columbia.
For Spire, it is the third year he has finished at the Missouri State Wrestling Championships. The rare 3-time state qualifier for the Spoofhounds finished his senior season with one win and two losses at state.
“I didn't get my ultimate goal, but 3-time qualifier is something to be proud of,” Spire said.
The Maryville senior had to open the tournament on Thursday with the top-ranked wrestler at 170 pounds. He picked up a pin in his first wrestleback match, but waiting in the next round was the state's second-ranked 170 pounder with Seneca's Gabriel Commons, who lost in the quarterfinals to eventual state champion Jaden Ballinger of Kirksville.
Spire battled Commons, but the Seneca senior, who won four-straight matches to finish third in the tournament, was able to pick up a second-period pin.
Spire finishes his senior season with a 13-6 record after missing a large portion of the middle of the season due to a knee injury which required him to wear a large brace for the district tournament and state tournament.
“I've been the upperclassman for two years with myself, Keiren (Watkins) and Kort,” Spire said. “I hope that me and the other two were able to help the younger kids as much as we could so they can grow up, have a good program and they can be the leaders that we were trying to be for them.”
The football and wrestling standout at Maryville was the lone senior on this season's wrestling team and coach Howard Dumke appreciated his leadership.
“We will never be able to replace Drew,” Dumke said. “His knowledge and his leadership and his work ethic that he has left these younger kids to help them prepare for their future is how he's going to leave his legacy. … Drew has definitely left his mark.”
One of the wrestlers who will be looked to as a leader next season is junior Kort Watkins, who missed a state medal by just one match and finished in the top eight at 285 pounds.
Watkins started his tournament on Thursday with a pin over fifth-ranked Eben Crain of Reeds Spring. That meant a matchup with eventual state champion Peyton Hahn of Boonville in the state quarterfinals. Hahn picked up a pin to continue his march to a state title.
In wrestlebacks, Watkins drew a familiar opponent with Cameron's Cole Henderson. Watkins ended Henderson's season with a pin in the second period.
“Him and I both went into that match knowing each other pretty well,” Watkins said. “He tried to force a move, I countered it. I couldn't have really done anything better than what I did out there. He is a great opponent, he wrestles hard every single time — always gives me a great fight.”
In the match to determine who would medal, Watkins drew St. Genevieve senior Ryan Schmelzle. Watkins took a 2-0 lead into the third period, but in the biggest matches of the season, one misstep can prove costly.
In the third period, the two wrestlers locked up and Watkins tripped. Schmelzle pushed him over onto his back and got the pin.
“I saw Kort running the game plan, being aggressive, working those inside ties and came out with that great aggressive move to get him on top in that second period,” Dumke said. “Then I just saw an unfortunate 'trip over your own feet.' That is kinda how it goes sometimes. His opponent took advantage of that.”
Schmelzle finished fifth in the state. Expectations will be high for Watkins next season and many of the top heavyweights this season were seniors. Only third-place Caleb Groff of Oak Grove, fourth-place Sam McDowell-Driske of Pleasant Hill and sixth-place Jasper DeGraffenreid of Eldon return of the wrestlers to place higher than Watkins. Groff and McDowell-Driske were in Watkins' district this year.
“He will have that now to drive him into next year and hopefully motivate him to surpass what he did this year,” Dumke said.
With Spire as the only graduating member of this year's Spoofhounds, Dumke is excited for the future of the program.
“We have a great class coming up from the middle school who have a great work ethic as well,” Dumke said. “So we are young and next year, it is going to be Kort and Zeke (Adamson) leading us and I'm excited to see what the future holds for the Spoofhounds.”