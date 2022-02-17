COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kort Watkins and Drew Spire were each dealt difficult roads to navigate at the MSHSAA State Championships on Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Each Spoofhound wrestler drew a top-5 ranked opponent in the first round of the tournament, but the Maryville grapplers were able to fire off big moves and find a way to advance to Friday’s second day.
“I think they wrestled smart,” Maryville assistant coach Aiden Perry said. “They definitely gave it their all in each match. That is what I am focused on and most proud of.”
Watkins (28-3) was not happy with his performance last week in the district tournament where he finished third at 285 pounds. He was determined to finish the season wrestling better this week.
“I wrestled really, really bad at districts, and to come out here, be myself again, wrestle and get a pin was great,” Watkins said.
Watkins found his form against fifth-ranked Eben Crain of Reeds Spring.
“After Christmas break, Kort came into the practice room with a different mindset and I think it has really helped him,” Perry said. “No matter who stands in his way, he is going to achieve his goal.”
The Spoofhound junior and the 42-8 junior from Reeds Spring felt each other out in the first period with the period ending scoreless.
Watkins didn’t take long to get going in the second period after Crain scored an escape. Nineteen seconds after the escape, Watkins scored a takedown and sent Crain to his back. Eleven seconds later, the official slapped the mat for the pin and Watkins was into the quarterfinals.
“I tried an over-under, and it slipped out,” Watkins said. “I had my under-hook and I just continued to drive. His head went under and that’s just all that happened.”
Spire’s first-round draw was even more daunting than Watkins’. Spire matched up with Class 2’s top-ranked 170-pounder from Moberly with Zach Lewis. Lewis is 41-2 this season and finished third at state two years ago.
Lewis and Spire traded shots early, but Lewis finished the first takedown and was able to register the first-period pin.
“It upset me that I got that draw,” Spire said. “I guess, I went out there and wrestled better in my second match because I was still pissed about the first one.”
Spire (13-5) didn’t have much time to dwell on the Lewis match as wrestle backs began right after round one. Spire matched up with St. James’ Carter Wilfong and his 27-14 record.
The senior Spoofhound was able to take advantage of his freshman opponent as he threw Wilfong to his back with a move that sent an audible reaction through the crowd at Mizzou Arena.
“Talking with coaches, I’m not really supposed to be throwing,” Spire said. “I’m not really even supposed to be tying up. But we just got into a situation where I got a takedown and he turned into me and started running into me. I just stepped through and tossed it. It ended up working out in my favor.”
Spire finished the pin in just 43 seconds to earn his place in Friday’s matches.
“We are going to stick to the basics, but if it is right there, open for him and the kid is running at him, we are going to tell him to go ahead and send it with the throw,” Perry said. “That is what happened.”
Watkins will begin the day on Friday with his quarterfinal match against third-ranked Peyton Hahn (40-1) of Boonville. Hahn has finished third in the state the last two seasons.
A quarterfinal win means a guaranteed state medal. A loss would mean a wrestle back matchup with Cameron’s Cole Henderson (39-9) and needing two more wins to secure a medal.
“One more win and I’m there — I’m where I need to be,” Watkins said.
Spire will need two wins to cap his career with a state medal. He will wrestle the loser of the quarterfinal match between second-ranked Gabriel Commons (43-3) of Seneca and fourth-ranked Jacob Ballinger (27-3) of Kirksville in the second round of wrestlebacks on Friday morning.
“That is the overall goal,” Spire said of a medal. “That has been my overall goal through my high-school career — get back here and get a medal.”