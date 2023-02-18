EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The top five heavyweights in the Class 2, District 4 Tournament came into the weekend with a combined 197-21 record on the season. Maryville senior Kort Watkins came into the tournament as the fifth-ranked wrestler in the state, but also the fifth-seeded wrestler in the district — which would put him on the outside looking in at the state tournament if the seedings held.
“For the last couple weeks, I looked at this bracket and this district, and it is just absolutely stacked with a whole bunch of really, really great wrestlers,” Watkins said. “I came in with a mentality of ‘Yeah, I’m going to state, I’m making it.’”
Watkins (39-7) had a first-round bye on Friday, but matched up with the state’s No. 4 wrestler Bo Smith (48-7) of Chillicothe, who was 2-0 against Watkins this season.
Before the match even started, Watkins was in a hole as the official awarded a point to Smith to begin the match because Watkins’ singlet straps weren’t up when he stepped on the mat. Watkins hadn’t taken down Smith all season to that point so starting off behind wasn’t ideal.
Watkins responded with an escape in the second period to tie the match, but Smith got his escape in the third and took a 2-1 lead.
In the previous low-scoring matchups, Smith dictated the pace and kept the match slow. Watkins was determined to change that this time and Smith was called for stalling twice in the third period which gave Watkins a point.
“I really started pushing the pace,” Watkins said.
Watkins’ offensive attack was rewarded late in the period as he took Smith down straight to his back — the 4-point move secured Watkins the 6-2 win and a spot in Saturday’s semifinals.
“It was a great feeling,” Watkins said. “He has beaten me twice this year, so for me to be able to beat him here when it really matters means a lot.”
Waiting for the Spoofhound in the semifinals was the state’s No. 1 wrestler St. Michael the Archangel sophomore Sampson Stillwell (47-0), who is not just a state champion, but also a national champion. Stillwell won the 16U Greco Roman title at the US Marine Corps 16U and Junior National meet in Fargo, North Dakota, last summer. He has just one loss in his high-school career. He is the 21st ranked heavyweight in the nation according to SBLive and the second-best sophomore.
Stillwell only had one match go past the first period in the district tournament and that was against Watkins. Stillwell and Watkins were tied 0-0 after two minutes.
In the second period, Stillwell scored an escape and Watkins attempted an inside trip, but Stillwell countered and put Watkins to his back for the pin in three minutes and 32 seconds.
Stillwell’s other two matches on his way to a district title lasted 18 seconds against Excelsior Springs’ Justin Wright and 1:58 against 2021 Class 2 third-place wrestler and current No. 2 ranked Caleb Groff of Oak Grove.
Watkins advanced to wrestlebacks where he faced Benton’s Kevin Machado (38-12) with a state berth on the line. The two familiar MEC foes wrestled a cautious first period, but Watkins started on bottom in the second and scored a reversal and pin to punch his state ticket.
“There are some really, really, really good heavyweights in this tournament and Kort was able to find a way to make it to state, which was the goal,” Maryville coach Adrean Eskew said.
Mid-Buchanan senior Seth Cruz (34-9) waited for Watkins in the third-place match. Cruz had just defeated Smith 3-0 to end the MEC champion’s season.
The 2022 Class 1 third-place wrestler and Watkins were scoreless through two periods, but Cruz got the escape in the third period and held on for the 1-0 victory.
Watkins says matches against the four quality wrestlers he saw at districts have him prepared for state.
“In my head, I think we should all place at state,” Watkins said.
The Class 2 State Championships are Wednesday and Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Last season, Watkins was one match away from a state medal.
“I wouldn’t say I need it, but I need it,” Watkins said. “I need that medal.”
The strength of the district went beyond just heavyweight as the district featured 32 ranked wrestlers and no other district had more than 18. The young Spoofhound roster had to battle the loaded field.
“They came out and they wrestled their tails off,” Eskew said.
Spoofhound junior Tucker Turner (33-14) finished one match from state qualification for a second-straight year. Turner went 3-2 in the tournament, losing to wrestlers with a combined 67-16 record.
“Losing in the blood round two years in a row, it sucks and it hurts,” Turner said. “This motivates me even more for next year to come back and fight harder.”
Maryville freshman Sadler Viau (21-20) also made it to within one match of state, losing to two wrestlers with a combined 96-10 record.
“Holy cow, starting wrestling four months ago and you are telling me that he makes it to the bubble match in a district like this?” Eskew said. “It is extremely impressive. I’m just super excited for him and I am excited to see his growth in the coming years. He has all the potential in the world if he sticks with it.”
Viau had never wrestled before this season, but was glad he gave the sport a chance.
“This was a great first year,” Viau said. “I’m glad I joined. It has been fun. It has been great coaching and that is a big reason why I’m going to keep with it next year.”
Maven Vette, Xander Brown, Tanner Turner and Dayn Henderson also earned district tournament wins before being eliminated. The team loses Vette and Watkins from its varsity lineup next season, but returns a young core.
“Half of our lineup was freshmen this year, so I am excited for the future,” Viau said. “If we all stick with it, we can grow together.”