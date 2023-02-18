23-02-23 Wrest Kort7.jpg
Maryville senior Kort Watkins hugs his father Brian Watkins on Saturday in Excelsior Springs after qualifying for the state tournament

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The top five heavyweights in the Class 2, District 4 Tournament came into the weekend with a combined 197-21 record on the season. Maryville senior Kort Watkins came into the tournament as the fifth-ranked wrestler in the state, but also the fifth-seeded wrestler in the district — which would put him on the outside looking in at the state tournament if the seedings held.

“For the last couple weeks, I looked at this bracket and this district, and it is just absolutely stacked with a whole bunch of really, really great wrestlers,” Watkins said. “I came in with a mentality of ‘Yeah, I’m going to state, I’m making it.’”

