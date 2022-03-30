In a year loaded with standout seniors putting a stamp on their high school careers, it is a trio of athletes who fans get to enjoy for at least one more season, who stood out above the rest in their respective sports.
The following are the All-Nodaway County awards for wrestling and basketball.
Wrestler of the Year:
Kort Watkins, jr., Maryville
Kort Watkins just missed out on the state tournament as a sophomore, but as a junior, he was able to establish himself as one of Class 2’s most dominant heavyweights.
Watkins made it to the round of 8 in the state tournament and narrowly missed out on his first state medal. With senior Drew Spire injured much of the season, Watkins was the leader of a young Spoofhound squad.
The Spoofhounds will need to replace Spire next season, but with Watkins leading the way, the Hounds are poised for even more success in 2021-2023.
Girls Basketball Player of the Year:
Maggie Collins, soph., Platte Valley
The last few years, this award has been pretty anti-climatic with Maryville’s Serena Sundell taking the honor. For the next few years, that may not be changing as Platte Valley’s Maggie Collins has established herself as one of the state’s most dominant forces.
Collins and her sophomore class at Platte Valley still have not lost a game in their careers against a Missouri opponent — winning back-to-back state titles. With the emergence of fellow sophomore Brylie Angle as Platte Valley’s second-leading scorer, that seems unlikely to change.
Boys Basketball Player of the Year:
Caden Stoecklein, jr., Maryville
This was the most contested of the three major awards with everyone who will later be announced as First Team All-County having good cases to win it, but Stoecklein’s ability to be the floor general for a young Spoofhound team replacing three starters and much of its bench from a season ago secured it for him.
Stoecklein battled injuries all season, but was able to lead the Spoofhounds in scoring with 14.4 points per game.
The Spoofhounds had their seventh-straight winning season with a 15-12 mark.
Girls Defensive Player of the Year:
Stephanie Turpin, sr., Platte Valley
This award could have gone to several Platte Valley players. Maggie Collins was ineligible after winning Player of the Year, but Sarah Langford and Stephanie Turpin were also top candidates.
Turpin, the back-to-back state champion, takes the award after frequently being matched up with the opposing team’s top scorer. In the state semifinals, she guarded Leeton star Rowan Schmidli and held the 15 point-per-game scorer to just eight.
Boys Defensive Player of the Year:
Colton Swalley, sr., Northeast Nodaway
The county’s leader in steals was also a great positional defender for the Bluejays this season.
Swalley helped lead Northeast Nodaway to the best season they have enjoyed in years with championships in the South Harrison and PVI tournaments and a 18-7 record.
Girls Freshman of the Year:
Ava Graham, fr., Nodaway Valley
It was a fantastic year for freshmen in girls basketball, but when considering this award, one stood taller than the rest.
Ava Graham was third in the county in scoring (13 points) and the leading rebounder (10.9 rebounds). The freshman was a part of a Thunder group which started four freshmen and made the Class 2, District 16 championship game.
Boys Freshman of the Year:
Preston Jenkins, fr., Nodaway Valley
This was a tough debate and then I realized that the other player up for this award was going to win another making him ineligible. Jenkins is more than deserving of this one though after being a starting forward for the Thunder.
Jenkins gave the sharp-shooting Thunder a physical presence in the paint and on the boards. He finished second on the Thunder in rebounding.
Girls Sixth Player of the Year:
Piper Hunt, sr., Nodaway Valley
The Thunder trend continues with one of the players who had to sacrifice the most this season for the Thunder to start its 4-freshmen group. The leading scorer for West Nodaway last season came off the bench most of the season and played a variety of positions.
She finished fourth on the team in scoring and rebounding. Hunt made the district championship for the first time in her career.
Boys Sixth Man of the Year:
Peyton McCollum, fr., Maryville
The other candidate for Freshman of the Year, McCollum gave the Spoofhounds a scorer and ball handler off the bench to take some pressure off Caden Stoecklein and Derek Quinlin.
McCollum was a 43 percent 3-point shooter this year and averaged seven points per game as the Hounds’ fourth leading scorer.
Girls Coach of the Year:
Tyler Pedersen, Platte Valley
It could be argued that all of the Nodaway County girls teams exceeded expectations this season, but in a strong field, Pedersen winning back-to-back state championships and handling those expectations gets this honor.
Platte Valley did replace two starters and in front court depth from a season ago, but didn’t miss a beat this season.
Boys Coach of the Year:
Matt Stoecklein, Maryville
Replacing all but two members of last season’s rotation, Matt Stoecklein’s Spoofhounds showed growth all season and finished with their seventh-straight winning season.
He also dealt with his son and top player Caden Stoecklein dealing with injuries all season. Developing freshman Peyton McCollum and trusting him in the rotation was a major key to that success.
All-Nodaway County
Girls
First Team
Anastyn Pettlon, jr., Maryville
Brylie Angle, soph., Platte Valley
Jaclyn Pappert, sr., Platte Valley
Rylee Vierthaler, jr., Maryville
Maggie Collins, soph., Platte Valley
Second Team
Stephanie Turpin, sr., Platte Valley
Jacquelyn Cline, jr., North Nodaway
Sarah Langford, jr., Platte Valley
Saryn Brown, soph., North Nodaway
Ava Graham, fr., Nodaway Valley
Third Team
Baylie Busby, fr., Northeast Nodaway
Jalea Price, fr., Maryville
Savanna Marriott, fr., Nodaway Valley
Saylor Brown, sr., North Nodaway
Kloe Jenkins, sr., Nodaway Valley
All-Nodaway County
Boys
First Team
Matt Jermain, jr., Platte Valley
Ben Boswell, sr., NE Nodaway
Caden Stoecklein, jr., Maryville
Memphis Bliley, jr., Platte Valley
Dylan McIntyre, jr., Northeast Nodaway
Second Team
Hunter Dawson, sr., Nodaway Valley
Derek Quinlin, soph., Maryville
Colton Swalley, sr., Northeast Nodaway
Dawson Fast, sr., Nodaway Valley
Keaton Stone, jr., Maryville
Third Team
Braxcten Rohlmeier, jr., Nodaway Valley
Alex Mattson, soph., Platte Valley
Wyatt Miller, jr., Platte Valley
Spencer Willnerd, sr., Maryville
Auston Pride, sr., NE Nodaway