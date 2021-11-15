KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State coach Ben McCollum’s message to forward Luke Waters has been simple, and the sophomore’s performance in Sunday’s 75-52 win over Arkansas-Monticellio was what he was looking for.
“He shot it,” McCollum said. “He shot the ball. He shot it, fortunately. He finally shot it.”
McCollum was asked if that was what he wanted to see from Waters.
“To shoot it?” McCollum said. “Yeah, I’d like him to shoot open shots.”
Waters shot the ball to the tune of 7-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
After shooting 46 percent and 43 percent from 3-point range in his first two years in the program, Waters had only attempted two 3-pointers in the first three games of the year. He only had six made shots and 17 points in those three games, but eclipsed both those numbers on Sunday.
“I just felt like it was a good matchup,” Waters said. “My teammates did a good job of getting me involved. Shots went in. It was just an overall good win.”
Waters had 10 points in the first 10 minutes of the game as his layup with 10:28 left in the half put Northwest up 17-10. The third-year starter has only lost four games in his Northwest career and said the Bearcats were hungry following Saturday’s loss to Sioux Falls.
Two more shooters that the Bearcats hope to get going had back-to-back threes around the 8-minute mark of the half as Mitch Mascari and Wes Dreamer found the range and Northwest took a 25-12 lead.
“We really just needed to get back on track after yesterday,” Waters said. “I thought we brought good energy and intensity.”
Waters hit his first 3-pointer of the game a few minutes later to put Northwest up 32-14. Trevor Hudgins joined the shooting clinic with a buzzer-beating 3-ball to end the half and put Northwest in command at 40-18.
After struggling with their shots in the first three games, the offense broke out to shoot 42 percent against Monticello.
“We are trying to find ourselves,” McCollum said. “We are trying to find our rhythm. We are nowhere near where we need to be yet, but we will get there.”
The lead grew to as much as 29 on three occasions in the second half as the Bearcats were able to cruise to their victory.
“Not a bad day,” McCollum said. “We’ll take it.”
Aside from Waters’ 21 points, Hudgins and Dreamer each had 13 points. Hudgins had five assists in a statistic the team has struggled with early in the season.
“I thought we shared the ball much better than we had,” McCollum said. “We just exposed help and just drove and kicked. Kept it really simple.”
Daniel Abreu had eight points while Diego Bernard and Mascari each had seven.
The Bearcats seem committed to an 8-man rotation with Byron Alexander, Isaiah Jackson, Mascari, Bernard, Abreu, Waters, Dreamer and Hudgins each getting at least 19 minutes.
Northwest is back in St. Joseph on Friday when it faces Missouri-St. Louis in the Hillyard Tipoff Classic with the game starting at 5:30 p.m. The Bearcats first home game is the following Tuesday when they host Truman State.